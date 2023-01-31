GARRISON KEILLOR AT 80 With Heather Masse & Richard Dworsky Comes to Orpheum Theater, March 3

Garrison Keillor at 80 with Heather Masse & Richard Dworsky announced at Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Tickets on sale Friday, February 3, 10 a.m. A special online only presale takes place Thursday, February 2, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Reserved seating $39.50, $59.50 and $79.50. Additional fees may apply. Event link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222177®id=112&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.siouxfallsorpheum.com%2Fevents-tickets%2Fupcoming-events%2Fgarrison-keillor-at-80-with-heather-masse-richard-dworsky%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Garrison Keillor at 80 is a show of music, stories and stand-up on the theme of cheerfulness - happiness depends on circumstance but cheerfulness is a choice. The show includes Keillor's sung sonnets ("Prayer," "Longevity," "Love Song") and duets with Heather Masse on songs by Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Tom Waits, Greg Brown, Mark Knopfler and Ann Reed, plus an extended medley of sung classic poems and jokes.

Keillor also does the News from Lake Wobegon, reflecting on his generation, the one that knew about outhouses, slaughtered chickens, hitchhiked, drove a straight-stick transmission, skated on outdoor rinks and told jokes. The program concludes with the audience singing a cappella an impromptu medley of familiar songs - "America," "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot," "Oh Susannah," "In My Life," "Going to the Chapel" etc.

"We are the last generation who knows all the words," Keillor said. "When we're gone, they'll disappear."