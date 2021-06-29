FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY, POTTED POTTER & More to Come to Orpheum Theater Center

The Orpheum Theater Center has announced three comedic shows coming to its stage starting in fall 2021. These performances are in addition to the rescheduled show Menopause the Musical. Friends! The Musical Parody, That Golden Girls Show! and Potted Potter all put new spins on beloved characters like Joey Tribbiani, Rose Nyland and, of course, Harry Potter.

Tickets go on-sale as follows:

June 30 | 9:30 a.m. | Washington Pavilion Donors

July 1 | 9:30 a.m. | Washington Pavilion Members and Subscribers

July 2 | 9:30 a.m. | Public

Friends! The Musical Parody - October 7-10, 2021

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is the comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV's "Friends," celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-something friends as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.

Menopause the Musical - November 5-7, 2021

COME JOIN OUR SISTERHOOD! Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more! Tickets on sale now.

That Golden Girls Show! - January 21-23, 2022

That Golden Girls Show! is a brand-new show that parodies classic "Golden Girls" moments - with puppets!

Potted Potter - February 18-20, 2022

Potted Potter takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real life game of Quidditch) into 70 hilarious minutes. This fantastically funny show features all your favorite characters, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic.

For more information, visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S Main Ave, call (605) 367-6000 or go online at siouxfallsorpheum.com.