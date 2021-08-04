FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY Comes To Sioux Falls 10/7

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is the comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV's Friends, celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-something friends as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan.

The show will play Sioux Falls October 7th through 10th, 2021. Tickets are on sale now for all five performances.

It's a typical day at New York's only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear! FRIENDS! The Musical Parody recreates our favorite moments from all 10 years of Friends through an uncensored, fast-paced musical filled romp.

Tickets are available here: https://www.siouxfallsorpheum.com/events-tickets/upcoming-events/friends-the-musical-parody/

Bob and Tobly McSmith (Authors) have also written Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical (NYTimes Critic Pick), 90210! The Musical and many others. Their most recent production, The Office! A Musical Parody, is now playing Off-Broadway in New York City and on tour in North America.

Visit http://friendsparodyontour.com/ for more information and the latest tour dates.