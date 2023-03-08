Disney's ALADDIN and BEETLEJUICE Announced For Washington Pavilion 25th Broadway Season

The Washington Pavilion has announced the 2023-24 Pavilion Performance Series Broadway shows! This will be the organization's 25th Broadway series, and the Pavilion is celebrating big with two week-long blockbusters, including Disney's ALADDIN.

"Our 25th season will be one for the record books with two huge shows in Disney's ALADDIN and BEETLEJUICE. You just couldn't ask for a more entertaining or well-rounded series. The whole family will love it!" says Kerri DeGraff, Chief Operating Officer.

BEETLEJUICE the Musical will open the series with eight performances in September. Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

Disney's ALADDIN will make its first-ever stop in Sioux Falls just in time for the holidays. THE WALL STREET JOURNAL calls it "BROADWAY MAGIC!" and you won't want to miss this sought-after musical with eight performances in November.

Based on Harper Lee's cherished book, the Broadway revival of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD will make a stop at the Washington Pavilion in January. Aaron Sorkin's new play impressed audiences in New York with its classic American story and superb casting, and its five performances will create an extended run in Sioux Falls.

Ready to fall in love all over again? PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical will grace the Mary W. Sommervold Hall stage in February 2024. The perfect Galentine's night out, it will be big. Huge.

Back by popular demand, Andrew Lloyd Webber's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will take place right before Easter in March. This iconic musical phenomenon has a world-wide fan base and is bringing a new, mesmerizing production in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

MEAN GIRLS, coming in April 2024 and based on the 2004 film written by Tina Fey, is a ferociously funny new musical from an award-winning creative team. Vogue cheers, "MEAN GIRLS is HILARIOUS! The cast is sensational - expert comedians with fierce voices and acting chops to match."

Additional performances during the season will include THE CHER SHOW, ANNIE and AWAY IN THE BASEMENT: A CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES CHRISTMAS, in addition to more shows still to be announced. The remainder of the 2023-24 performance season continues to be programmed.

"What started off 25 years ago as one-night productions of touring artists, some dance companies and an occasional Broadway show is now home to six Broadway productions of at least three shows each, and next year we will host two full-week productions in the same season. We are so proud of how far we have come and of this lineup," says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events. "We continue to have record-breaking subscription sales, so don't wait to renew or reserve your seats for next season."

Nearly 3,500 subscribers enjoyed the 2022-23 Pavilion Performance Series. Current six-show subscribers can renew or upgrade their seats now. New subscribers can purchase Pavilion Performance Series subscriptions through a priority seating list today. Single tickets to individual shows will go on sale this summer.

A number of community businesses help support and sponsor the individual shows. Pavilion Performance Series Sponsors are Avera, The First National Bank in Sioux Falls, First PREMIER Bank & PREMIER Bankcard, MarshMcLennan Agency, Sanford Health and South Dakota Trust Company.

Go to WashingtonPavilion.org/BroadwaySeries for more details.