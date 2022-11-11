DAPA Presents THE SOUND OF MUSIC Beginning Next Week

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts (DAPA) at the Washington Pavilion presents five performances of THE SOUND OF MUSIC November 17-20, 2022, at the Orpheum Theater Center. The show follows Governess Maria Augusta Trapp and the seven children of Captain Von Trapp. When Nazis take over Austria, the family must make an impossible choice.

"This classic, feel-good tale is a great way to kick off the holiday season," says Bob Wendland, Assistant Director of Performances and Events. "Plus, these young performers will wow you with their talent and their storytelling."

This DAPA production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC includes an all-youth cast ages 6-18. The shows serve as great introduction to the theatre for young audiences while also delighting seasoned theatre-lovers with the wealth of talent displayed by the young performers.

The performances are made possible by generous sponsors: Mount Marty University, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Avera and First National Bank in Sioux Falls.

To purchase tickets, go to SiouxFallsOrpheum.com, visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave. or call 605-367-6000.