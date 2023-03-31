Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Country Artist Aaron Watson Returns To Sioux Falls This July

Aaron Watson is an authentic country artist who honors the tradition of country music with the songs he  writes and sings.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Aaron Watson is coming to The Alliance on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Tickets start at $25 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, April 7, at 10am.

Aaron Watson is an authentic country artist who honors the tradition of country music with the songs he writes and sings. What you see is what you get and what you get is the heart and hustle of a man on a

mission. And his mission has spanned two decades of making music and loving on the people who enjoy it - who support his "family business.

His album, Red Bandana, is an epic statement - a collection of 20 songs all composed by Watson himself. It's a gutsy move in step with how he likes to do things; not following fads or chasing trends. It's the next stop in a long and successful musical journey, marked by songs, albums, and a career far too vast to detail but that has made a deep personal connection with the people that matter the most - his fans.

Watson remains an independent pioneer - true to himself and his deep Texas roots, fully in control of the reins of his destiny. It's a destiny that has taken him coast to coast and far beyond his native Texas, exposing his own brand of country music to the world. Red Bandana represents more than his hard work getting to this point, it's a nod to those who came before him and an ambitious glimpse of what's next for country music.




