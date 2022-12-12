Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chase Rice Brings Way Down Yonder Tour To The Alliance, March 2023

Chase Rice has established himself as a powerful force  in Nashville and beyond.

Dec. 12, 2022  

Chase Rice Brings Way Down Yonder Tour To The Alliance, March 2023

Chase Rice is bringing his Way Down Yonder Tour with special guest Tyler Braden to The Alliance on Friday, March 24th, 2023. Tickets start at $36.00 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Thursday, December 15th at 10am.

With more than 2.2 million albums sold and over 2.1 billion total streams, plus a legion of passionate fans at his high-energy concerts across the globe, Chase Rice has established himself as a powerful force in Nashville and beyond - yet as he crafts a new album in his rural Tennessee home-turned-studio, he genuinely sees recent single "If I Were Rock & Roll," available everywhere now, as the launching pad for music that says what he wants to say, how he wants to say it. The song serves as a follow up to his three-part project, The Album, featuring his latest No. 1 hit, "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen. (feat. Florida Georgia Line)" and Platinum-certified Top 10 hit "Lonely If You Are."

This is the same gravelly-voiced Chase Rice fans first fell in love with years ago - but better. Freer.

Unbeholden and uninhibited, somehow capable of evoking Chris LeDoux and The Chronic, campfire singalongs and stadium anthems, all at once. The new music builds upon the success of his sophomore album, Lambs & Lions, which featured the Double-Platinum, two-week chart topper "Eyes On You" -

Rice's first No. 1 as an artist and the most-streamed song of his career. Lambs & Lions followed Ignite the Night, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums and No. 3 on the all-genre chart, producing a pair of Top 5 hits; "Ready Set Roll" and "Gonna Wanna Tonight."



