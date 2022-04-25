Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Bill Russell to Direct THE ODD COUPLE at Black Hills Playhouse

Broadway lyricist and librettist, Bill Russell (Side Show, Pageant, Elegies For Angels, Punks and Raging Queens) will direct Neil Simon's The Odd Couple for the 76th season of the Black Hills Playhouse in Custer State Park, SD. The production is slated to run from June 18 through Jul 3, 2022. Actors Jeff Kingsbury and Dan Workman will alternate between Felix and Oscar at every other performance.

Of the project, Mr. Russell says "I can think of no two better actors to take on this challenge. As a longtime fan of Neil Simon, I've always wanted to direct this play, and the added element of the alternating actors is a challenge that inspires me."

Spearfish, SD is Bill's hometown and he has been directing projects for the Black Hills Playhouse since 2016 when he mounted Pageant. He has since directed Oklahoma!, as well as Side Show. He has been nominated for a Tony Award twice for his work on Side Show.

For tickets or information, call 605-255-4141 or visit www.blackhillsplayhouse.com