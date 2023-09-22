The Smeds and the Smoos is now playing in Singapore. Performances run through 24 September.

A stellar new show based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler



Soar into space with this exciting adaptation of the award-winning book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler – also seen in the BBC TV animation on Christmas Day.



On a far-off planet, Smeds and Smoos can’t be friends. So when a young Smed and Smoo fall in love and zoom off into space together, how will their families get them back?



Music, laughs and interplanetary adventures for everyone aged 3 and up, from Tall Stories – the company that brought you The Gruffalo and Room on the Broom live on stage.



For children aged 3 and above and their families.



The running time is approximately 60 minutes with no interval

