THE SINGAPOREAN SONGBOOK Comes to Esplanade

The event is on 7 November 2023, with performances at 7pm & 8pm.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

THE SINGAPOREAN SONGBOOK Comes to Esplanade

The Singaporean Songbook comes to Esplanade this week. The event is set for 7 November.

Discover The Singaporean Songbook with Natalie! From timeless classics like Kampong Amber and Forbidden City to contemporary gems like Detention Katong and Monster in the Mirror, embark on a musical journey through Singapore's theater treasures, accompanied by the talented Joanne Ho. 

The Singaporean Songbook features Natalie Yeap accompanied by Joanne Ho (Singapore) on 7 November 2023, with performances at 7pm & 8pm. Performances will run for 30 minutes with no intermission. This is a free event.




