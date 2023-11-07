The Singaporean Songbook comes to Esplanade this week. The event is set for 7 November.

Discover The Singaporean Songbook with Natalie! From timeless classics like Kampong Amber and Forbidden City to contemporary gems like Detention Katong and Monster in the Mirror, embark on a musical journey through Singapore's theater treasures, accompanied by the talented Joanne Ho.

The Singaporean Songbook features Natalie Yeap accompanied by Joanne Ho (Singapore) on 7 November 2023, with performances at 7pm & 8pm. Performances will run for 30 minutes with no intermission. This is a free event.