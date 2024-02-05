The Dog Who Wasn't Useful comes to Esplanade this month. Performances run 16-18 February 2024.

Once upon a time, there lived a dog on a farm who didn’t feel very useful at all. The cows give milk, the sheep provide wool, and the chickens supply eggs. What is the job of the dog on the farm? He envied the other animals on the farm and one day decides to be like them, to hilarious results. Can a dog’s value be measured by its ability to lay eggs or to provide milk?

Adapted from the podcast of the same title by Daniel Hinds, The Dog Who Wasn't Useful is a funny and interactive tale about one’s journey in discovering their gift, and a reminder that we are all unique and “useful” in our own ways.

Come and be a part of the farm with the dog and his friends!

Directed by Isabella Chiam & Koh Hui Ling (Drama Box)

Cast: Jodi Chan, Hang Qian Chou, Jo Kwek, Joel Tan, & Tan Rui Shan