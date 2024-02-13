Sreeranjani Muthu Subramanian performs Melodies of Devotion at Esplanade this week. The performance is set for 15 February.

The rich melodic scales of Indian music are known as ragas. Each raga takes its own shape and identity, to connect with listeners in different ways. Many Indian classical composers have used ragas to connect with the spiritual realm, to find peace and salvation in what pleases them the most. The repertoire for this performance, has been specially curated to be therapeutic in nature, and to bring joy to listeners. The rich vocals of Sreeranjani Muthu Subramanian are accompanied by the subtle rhythms of the kanjira (a frame-drum instrument) played by Muthu Subramanian.

About Sreeranjani Muthu Subramanian

Sreeranjani Muthu Subramanian is a Carnatic vocalist. She is a disciple of Vidushis Smt. Ranjani and Smt. Gayatri. She learnt Carnatic vocals from the age of seven at the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society and completed her diploma course with a Sangeetha Visharad awarded to her in the year 2019 under the tutelage of Guru. T P Nishant. She has won prizes in the National Indian Music Competition organised by the National Arts Council Singapore. She is in her final year of the IB Diploma Programme at the School of the Arts, Singapore (SOTA).