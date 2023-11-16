Sing'theatre Launches Fourth SINGATHON in December

The event takes place on 3 December 2023 from 10am to 10pm.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

THE SINGAPOREAN SONGBOOK Comes to Esplanade Photo 1 THE SINGAPOREAN SONGBOOK Comes to Esplanade
Immersive Production NEW WORLD'S END is Now Playing in Singapore Photo 2 Immersive Production NEW WORLD'S END is Now Playing in Singapore
'Creating Music Beyond Boundaries' Workshop Comes to Esplanade This Week Photo 3 'Creating Music Beyond Boundaries' Workshop Comes to Esplanade This Week

Sing'theatre Launches Fourth SINGATHON in December

In the frame of Giving Week organized by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre – NVPC, Sing'theatre is launching its fourth edition of SINGATHON on Sunday, 3rd December 2023, after 3 very successful editions in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

From 10 am to 10 pm, singers from all walks of life, age, and race will take turns every 20 minutes to perform all music styles, reflecting the multi-ethnic and multi-cultural aspects of the Singaporean society. Each group has a fund-raising target of at least $ 1,000.00

Singathon aims at raising funds to continue Sing'theatre's latest community outreach program, 365 HOURS OF MUSIC in 2024, which brings live music & theatre to those with limited access, including public hospitals and healthcare institutions, via public concerts and private concerts for patients in the wards. Additionally, it provides singing and musical theatre classes to underserved communities such as the visually handicapped, seniors and foreign Domestic Helpers. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Illea5F7aD0&t=2s

For those unable to attend in person, the concert will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook, ensuring everyone can enjoy the concert. Anticipate a diverse showcase featuring over 200 performers spanning genres like jazz, operetta, musical theatre, pop, and rock.

To donate: https://www.giving.sg/donate/campaign/-singathon-2023-lets-bring-music-to-the-community-givingweeksg

To book your free tickets: Click Here

The final confirmed lineup with timings will be announced on https://singtheatre.com/activity/singathon-by-singtheatre/ by 22 November2023

  

For more information email: info@singtheatre.com - Phone Number: 96759079




RELATED STORIES - Singapore

1
Creating Music Beyond Boundaries Workshop Comes to Esplanade This Week Photo
'Creating Music Beyond Boundaries' Workshop Comes to Esplanade This Week

Join acclaimed music producer Mahesh Raghvan and violinist Shravan Sridhar for an exhilarating music production workshop! As members of the band Carnatic 2.0, renowned for their captivating fusion of Carnatic and electronic music, they bring a unique perspective to the art of music creation. 

2
THE SINGAPOREAN SONGBOOK Comes to Esplanade Photo
THE SINGAPOREAN SONGBOOK Comes to Esplanade

Discover The Singaporean Songbook with Natalie! From timeless classics like Kampong Amber and Forbidden City to contemporary gems like Detention Katong and Monster in the Mirror, embark on a musical journey through Singapore's theater treasures, accompanied by the talented Joanne Ho. 

3
Immersive Production NEW WORLDS END is Now Playing in Singapore Photo
Immersive Production NEW WORLD'S END is Now Playing in Singapore

Walk 60 years into the past to the heyday of Singapore’s first amusement park, situated where City Square Mall now stands. Pick up an MP3, put on a pair of headphones, duck into back alleys and discover hidden fantasy rooms in Jalan Besar.

4
HAMILTON to Premiere in Singapore in April 2024 Photo
HAMILTON to Premiere in Singapore in April 2024

Theatrical producers Jeffrey Seller and Michael Cassel have just announced the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, 'Hamilton,' will play at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, starting Apr. 19, 2024. Base Entertainment Asia is the show’s presenter.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW Video
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song
View all Videos

Singapore SHOWS
Immersive Disney Animation in Singapore Immersive Disney Animation
Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands (11/18-12/31)
Daftar & Login Resmi MERAPI SLOT in Singapore Daftar & Login Resmi MERAPI SLOT
Daftar & Login Resmi WG87 (8/17-6/28)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You