Sing'theatre Launches Fourth SINGATHON in December

In the frame of Giving Week organized by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre – NVPC, Sing'theatre is launching its fourth edition of SINGATHON on Sunday, 3rd December 2023, after 3 very successful editions in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

From 10 am to 10 pm, singers from all walks of life, age, and race will take turns every 20 minutes to perform all music styles, reflecting the multi-ethnic and multi-cultural aspects of the Singaporean society. Each group has a fund-raising target of at least $ 1,000.00

Singathon aims at raising funds to continue Sing'theatre's latest community outreach program, 365 HOURS OF MUSIC in 2024, which brings live music & theatre to those with limited access, including public hospitals and healthcare institutions, via public concerts and private concerts for patients in the wards. Additionally, it provides singing and musical theatre classes to underserved communities such as the visually handicapped, seniors and foreign Domestic Helpers. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Illea5F7aD0&t=2s

For those unable to attend in person, the concert will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook, ensuring everyone can enjoy the concert. Anticipate a diverse showcase featuring over 200 performers spanning genres like jazz, operetta, musical theatre, pop, and rock.

To donate: https://www.giving.sg/donate/campaign/-singathon-2023-lets-bring-music-to-the-community-givingweeksg

To book your free tickets: Click Here

The final confirmed lineup with timings will be announced on https://singtheatre.com/activity/singathon-by-singtheatre/ by 22 November2023

For more information email: info@singtheatre.com - Phone Number: 96759079