Pangdemonium Presents BOYS & GIRLS

After months of having its doors shuttered, Pangdemonium returns to theatres with Girls & Boys, a one-woman play starring Nikki Muller and directed by Tracie Pang.

Written by the award-winning author of 'Matilda the Musical' Dennis Kelly, the play has seen successful runs at prestigious venues around the world like Minetta Lane Theatre in New York and The Royal Court Theatre in London. Nikki plays the protagonist, who is simply called "Woman" throughout the play. After an unexpected meeting at an airport, she gets into a passionate and intense relationship with her future husband.

The play runs from February 25 to March 14 and will show at Drama Centre Theatre. Booking starts on December 16 on pangdemonium.com and SISTIC.