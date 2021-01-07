Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pangdemonium Presents BOYS & GIRLS

The play runs from February 25 to March 14.

Jan. 7, 2021  

After months of having its doors shuttered, Pangdemonium returns to theatres with Girls & Boys, a one-woman play starring Nikki Muller and directed by Tracie Pang.

Written by the award-winning author of 'Matilda the Musical' Dennis Kelly, the play has seen successful runs at prestigious venues around the world like Minetta Lane Theatre in New York and The Royal Court Theatre in London. Nikki plays the protagonist, who is simply called "Woman" throughout the play. After an unexpected meeting at an airport, she gets into a passionate and intense relationship with her future husband.

The play runs from February 25 to March 14 and will show at Drama Centre Theatre. Booking starts on December 16 on pangdemonium.com and SISTIC.



Related Articles View More Singapore Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!
  • Alex Brightman's Virtual Concert with Seth Rudetsky Now Available On Demand on BroadwayWorld Events
  • Taylor Louderman, Alice Ripley, and More Join BroadwayWorld's Stage Door
  • 8 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!