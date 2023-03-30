NO PARTICULAR ORDER Comes to Esplanade in April

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances run 1 & 2 April 2023.

Mar. 30, 2023  
A despot has come to power. The population is anxious, submissive and scared. 

  

But beneath every violation of civil liberty, there are real human beings; behind every act of resistance, there is an individual willing to risk everything. And these people aren't heroic or remarkable - they're just like us. 

  

Through a series of vignettes involving the lives of bureaucrats, soldiers, artists and tour guides, No Particular Order charts the fate of a society in turmoil to ask at every step of the way: is it empathy, or power, that endures? 

Joel Tan's No Particular Order  first debuted in May 2022 at London's Theatre503. Described as "startling and apocalyptic", the play was shortlisted for the Theatre503 International Playwriting Award as well as the 2022 George Devine Award. This performance marks its Singapore premiere.

A programme of TRIP-a platform to showcase work by early-career directors.

Director and Costume Designer: Sim Yan Ying "YY"

Playwright: Joel Tan

Performers: Arielle Jasmine Van Zuijlen, Karen Tan, Pavan J Singh and Shrey Bhargava

Lighting Designer: James Tan

Sound Designer: Lee Yew Jin (Ctrl Fre@k)

Set Designer: Hella Chan

Production Manager: Evelyn Chia (The Backstage Affair)

Stage Manager: Carolene Ruth Liew (The Backstage Affair)

Assistant Stage Manager: Irish Alcantara (The Backstage Affair)

Costume Consultant: Anthony Tan




