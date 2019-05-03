MusicFest@Singapore General Hospital Celebrates Singapore's Centennial

Relive our kampong days - that is the theme of this year's MusicFest@SGH Campus. Through songs reminiscent of Singapore's early days, the largest concert to be held on a hospital campus on Friday, 10 May 2019, will coincide with the nation's bi-centennial celebrations.

Traditional Malay music ensemble Sri Mahligai and Chinese xinyao singer Jason Chung are two established local names among the 300 singers and performers who will whisk patients and visitors back to the past. Sri Mahligai will perform "Bengawan Solo", the famous song about Indonesia's Solo River from the 1940s beloved by not just the Malay community but all Singaporeans alike. Mr Chung will perform the evergreen - the Mandarin-language 'Xiao Ren Wu De Xin Sheng' (Voice from the Heart), the catchy theme song about the man in the street from the long running TV series, Neighbours and other xinyao hits including the classic, 'Ren Sheng Ru Meng' (Life is but a Dream).

"We are happy to have performers bring different musical genres and from various eras to our patients and visitors. Music has this ability to stimulate the senses and we hope that through this concert, there will be one moment that takes our patients down memory lane and help them relive their youth," said Professor Kenneth Kwek, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore General Hospital.

As with the first MusicFest@SGH Campus in 2013, this year's edition is presented by Novartis and jointly organised by SGH and Sing'theatre.





