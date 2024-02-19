Marsman Brings INTERNET VIRAL HITS to Esplanade

Internet Viral Hits comes to Esplanade. The performance is set for 19 February 2024.

Born out of the digital age, internet viral hits have permeated the streets, performance arenas, karaoke joints, and climbed the music charts, gaining widespread acclaim and love. Join the dynamic duo, Marsman, as they invite you to relive these internet sensations, including classics like Birds and Cicadas, You Who Loves 105°C, A Spray of Plum Blossoms, and more!

About Marsman

Marsman, a Singaporean indie duo formed in 2021 by Allen and Solo, brings a fusion of diverse musical talents and influences. Their dynamic repertoire spans lo-fi, soft rock, pop, R&B, and more. Having performed at numerous events in Singapore, they have already released their track Wasting Time in Desireand are gearing up to drop eight new songs in 2024.