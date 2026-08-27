Singapore to Build 1,000-Seat Theatre in Tanglin by 2030

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​A new 1,000-seat purpose-built theatre will be developed in Tanglin by 2030, strengthening local arts infrastructure and expanding opportunities for artists and audiences. This was announced by Guest-of-Honour, Mr David Neo, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Education at this year's Patron of the Arts Awards (POAA). A record 585 individual and corporate patrons were also recognised for their arts contributions totalling $89.5 million at POAA 2026 – almost double the amount recognised at POAA 2025.

Together, the new theatre and the record patronage reflect the growing role of individuals and businesses in supporting Singapore's arts – from giving to artists and programmes, to partnering Government on long-term infrastructure that expands opportunities for artists and audiences.

Deepening impact of arts giving through infrastructural contributions

The development of the new world-class theatre is funded and built by Singapore-based real estate investor and developer Pacific Eagle Real Estate (PERE), with support from the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and the National Arts Council (NAC). NAC will be calling for an operator to run the theatre, while the museum will be managed by the Tanoto Art Foundation. This marks the first time a performing arts theatre and a contemporary art museum are co-developed under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA)'s Strategic Development Incentive (SDI) scheme[1]. This demonstrates how the rejuvenation of older developments can also create new spaces for the arts and contribute to Singapore's cultural landscape.

The theatre will meet a need for a venue of this scale in Singapore's arts infrastructure landscape, supporting large-scale productions across art forms, creating job opportunities across the local arts sector from technical theatre to arts management roles, while opening more avenues for local artists to develop and present their works. Beyond plays and musicals, this could include dance and music, allowing for a range of traditional and contemporary performances across various genres. This marks an important step in a broader pipeline of initiatives to unlock arts spaces of various sizes across Singapore. More details on the 1,000-seat theatre can be found in Annex A.

The growing interest in supporting long-term arts infrastructure can also be seen among POAA patrons. This year, corporate and individual patrons were recognised for their contributions towards the development of the AGAM Blackbox, an independent, artist-led theatre space and permanent home for Indian theatre at Tanjong Pagar Disrepair. The Blackbox will help AGAM reduce recurring rental costs, enable more affordable programming and create professional opportunities for emerging practitioners, including AGAM's bursary recipients and resident artists.

Inaugural Singapore Arts Philanthropy Forum in 2027 to unlock next phase of arts philanthropy

To build on this momentum and unlock the next phase of arts giving, NAC will convene the inaugural Singapore Arts Philanthropy Forum in 2027. The Forum will bring philanthropists and arts organisations together to exchange insights, build networks and develop collaborations. It will also help arts organisations strengthen their fundraising capabilities, build understanding of the value and impact of the arts, encourage greater collective and private sector support, and explore new approaches to sustainable arts philanthropy. More details will be shared when ready.

The 1,000-seat purpose-built theatre at the redeveloped Tanglin Shopping Centre is a significant cultural contribution by Pacific Eagle Real Estate (PERE). The theatre and private museum are supported by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), National Arts Council (NAC) and facilitated by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA)'s Strategic Development Incentive (SDI) scheme. The scheme aims to encourage the redevelopment of older buildings in strategic areas into new, bold, and innovative developments that can transform the surrounding urban environment.

NAC will launch an Expression of Interest for potential operators soon. Local arts groups can bid to operate the theatre or partner international companies to do so. International applicants must have a local arts partner or partners.

The purpose-built proscenium theatre will serve as a new world-class performing arts venue. Located within the new mixed-use development comprising retail, office, wellness, and cultural spaces at the site of the redeveloped former Tanglin Shopping Centre, it aims to bring the arts into everyday spaces where people live, work, and play. In a collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and National Arts Council (NAC), the theatre will be offered to the arts with base rent waived by PERE for the full 20-year tenancy period to support the theatre's sustained growth and success.

Key Details:

Address

19 Tanglin Road, Singapore 247909

Net Leasable Area

Approximately 98,000 square feet

Seating Capacity

1,000

Estimated Completion

2030

Allowable Tenure

Up to 20 years

The theatre responds to a sector need for purpose-built performing arts venue at this scale. Existing major venues are either smaller, such as Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall at around 600 seats, or significantly larger, such as Esplanade's Theatre and Concert Hall at over 1,600 seats.

The theatre is significant for Singapore's arts ecosystem in three key ways: it meets a need for a purpose-built theatre of this scale in Singapore's arts infrastructure landscape, opens more professional opportunities for local artists and arts groups, and gives audiences greater access to a diverse range of local and international performances.

Expanding Singapore's arts infrastructure: The theatre's scale and capabilities will support major productions across art forms, giving Singapore an additional venue for leading local and international work that meets a demand for large presentation spaces in Singapore. It will also strengthen Singapore's ability to host international touring productions and support local arts groups.

Creating opportunities for artists and arts professionals: The theatre will enable Singapore artists to develop and present ambitious works across art forms, while creating jobs and career opportunities across the arts ecosystem. As a platform for artistic exchange, it will also create opportunities for local artists to connect and collaborate with international peers.

Broadening access to the arts: Located along Tanglin Road, the theatre will bring the performing arts into a central and accessible precinct for both local and international audiences. With more than 30 hotels, 40 malls, and 50 flagship stores in Orchard Road, the theatre will be well placed to reach visitors while giving audiences more opportunities to experience a diverse range of high-quality local and international performances



Photo Credit: Pacific Eagle Real Estate

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