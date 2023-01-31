I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE Comes to Sing'Theatre

Sing'theatre is back with a witty musical revue that tackles modern love in all its forms: from the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life. Fall in (or out of) love with us with I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE!

Always the bridesmaid, never the bride? Do the kids get in the way of romance? Not quite feeling like a stud or a babe? Are you a guy who secretly cries at movies? This is the Musical for you!

Told in a series of vignettes and songs, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change traces the overall arc of relationships throughout life. The show will be set in Singapore to give a local touch! This insightful and hilarious musical will have audience members shouting, "This is my life!"