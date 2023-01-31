Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE Comes to Sing'Theatre

Performances run 19-30 April.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Sing'theatre is back with a witty musical revue that tackles modern love in all its forms: from the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life. Fall in (or out of) love with us with I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE!

Always the bridesmaid, never the bride? Do the kids get in the way of romance? Not quite feeling like a stud or a babe? Are you a guy who secretly cries at movies? This is the Musical for you!

Told in a series of vignettes and songs, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change traces the overall arc of relationships throughout life. The show will be set in Singapore to give a local touch! This insightful and hilarious musical will have audience members shouting, "This is my life!"




6-year-old Shan has always wanted to be an explorer. In the comfort of her home surrounded by books, paper and pencils, she creates worlds filled with her favourite things and animals that dream.
To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Disney’s 'Frozen,' the hit Broadway musical, offers a limited number of discounted tickets at S$18 off until January 25, 2023. Based on the highest-grossing film of 2013, 'Frozen,' the film-to-stage adaptation, sets foot in the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, from February 5 to March 19.
Broadway titles’ presenter GMG Productions opened its newly-reimagined production of the hit jukebox musical based on the songs of the rock band Queen, 'We Will Rock You,' at the Esplanade-Theatres on the Bay” last January 5. Check out photos from opening night!
To celebrate three decades of being friends who just happen to be in the same band, Lilac Saints will be performing their distinct brand of indie pop for, and with friends, at the Esplanade Recital Studio.

