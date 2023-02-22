Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Disney's FROZEN Offers SGD88 Tickets for 88 Hours Only

Disney's FROZEN Offers SGD88 Tickets for 88 Hours Only

This limited-time offer starts on Thursday, February 23, and runs through Sunday, February 26.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Singapore--Presenter Base Entertainment Asia has released SGD88-priced tickets for 88 hours only to Disney's "Frozen," the hit Broadway musical, playing until March 19, 2023, at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

This limited-time offer starts on Thursday, February 23, and runs through Sunday, February 26, or as soon as all allocated tickets are sold-out.

Theatergoers can enjoy limited A - F Reserve tickets at SGD88 only, applicable to all Tuesday to Sunday performances, except matinee performances, until March 19.

Based on the hit animated film of the same name, "Frozen," the stage musical, is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, featuring the music and lyrics by Academy Award winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, with book by Academy Award winner Jennifer Lee, direction by Tony winner Michael Grandage, and choreography by Tony winner Rob Ashford.

Its international cast comprises Jemma Rix, who stars as Elsa; Sarah O'Connor as Anna; Matt Lee as Olaf; Thomas McGuane as Hans; Brendan Xavier as Kristoff; Doron Chester as Weselton, and Yvan Karlsson and Evan Strand, who share the role of Sven.

Performance Schedule:

Tuesday to Friday: 8.00 p.m.

Saturday: 2.00 p.m. and 8.00 p.m.

Sunday: 1.00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Photo: Disney Theatrical Productions/Base Entertainment Asia




Video: Prince Hans Takes Us Onstage, Backstage at Disneys FROZEN! Photo
Video: Prince Hans Takes Us Onstage, Backstage at Disney's FROZEN!
Prince Hans of the Southern Isles, played by Thomas McGuane, takes us onstage and backstage at Disney’s 'Frozen,' the hit Broadway musical, now playing at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.
Photos: First Look at Disneys FROZEN in Singapore Photo
Photos: First Look at Disney's FROZEN in Singapore
Disney’s “Frozen,” the hit Broadway musical, has just released all-new production images of the current production in Singapore featuring returning (from several “Frozen” productions) and new cast members. Check out the photos here!
Video: Watch Excerpts from Disneys FROZEN in Singapore Photo
Video: Watch Excerpts from Disney's FROZEN in Singapore
Show producer Disney Theatrical Productions, alongside its presenter Base Entertainment Asia, showed two musical number excerpts from Disney’s “Frozen,” the hit Broadway musical, before the members of the media on Wednesday, February 8. The musical’s limited run at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, plays until March 19, 2023.
Photos: FROZEN Lights Up Singapore! Photo
Photos: FROZEN Lights Up Singapore!
Disney’s 'Frozen,' the hit Broadway musical, has officially opened its much-awaited run at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, along with some thrilling fringe activities for every theatergoer.

From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned organizational communication, public relations, and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engag... (read more about this author)


Disney's FROZEN Offers SGD88 Tickets for 88 Hours OnlyDisney's FROZEN Offers SGD88 Tickets for 88 Hours Only
February 22, 2023

Presenter Base Entertainment Asia has released SGD88-priced tickets for 88 hours only to Disney’s 'Frozen,' the hit Broadway musical, playing until March 19, 2023, at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.
Video: ANG PAG-UUSIG Cast Take Their Opening Weekend BowsVideo: ANG PAG-UUSIG Cast Take Their Opening Weekend Bows
February 19, 2023

Tanghalang Pilipino (TP) carries on its 36th season offerings with the restaging of 'Ang Pag-uusig,' a Filipino translation of Arthur Miller’s classic play “The Crucible.”
Karylle Tatlonghari, Markki Stroem Join the International Cast of THE SOUND OF MUSICKarylle Tatlonghari, Markki Stroem Join the International Cast of THE SOUND OF MUSIC
February 16, 2023

Overjoyed to fill in the roles of Baroness Elsa von Schraeder and Rolf, TV-theater actors Karylle Tatlonghari and Markki Stroem have been announced to join the latest international tour of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 'The Sound of Music,' produced by the Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia, and directed by three-time Tony awardee Jack O’Brien.
Video: WALANG ARAY's KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad Take Their First BowsVideo: WALANG ARAY's KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad Take Their First Bows
February 14, 2023

On Valentine’s Day, the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) held a special preview of its latest original Filipino musical, 'Walang Aray,' an irreverent modern retelling of Severino Reyes’ classic zarzuela 'Walang Sugat.'
Video: Prince Hans Takes Us Onstage, Backstage at Disney's FROZEN!Video: Prince Hans Takes Us Onstage, Backstage at Disney's FROZEN!
February 12, 2023

Prince Hans of the Southern Isles, played by Thomas McGuane, takes us onstage and backstage at Disney’s 'Frozen,' the hit Broadway musical, now playing at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.
share