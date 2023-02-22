Disney's FROZEN Offers SGD88 Tickets for 88 Hours Only

Singapore--Presenter Base Entertainment Asia has released SGD88-priced tickets for 88 hours only to Disney's "Frozen," the hit Broadway musical, playing until March 19, 2023, at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

This limited-time offer starts on Thursday, February 23, and runs through Sunday, February 26, or as soon as all allocated tickets are sold-out.

Theatergoers can enjoy limited A - F Reserve tickets at SGD88 only, applicable to all Tuesday to Sunday performances, except matinee performances, until March 19.

Based on the hit animated film of the same name, "Frozen," the stage musical, is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, featuring the music and lyrics by Academy Award winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, with book by Academy Award winner Jennifer Lee, direction by Tony winner Michael Grandage, and choreography by Tony winner Rob Ashford.

Its international cast comprises Jemma Rix, who stars as Elsa; Sarah O'Connor as Anna; Matt Lee as Olaf; Thomas McGuane as Hans; Brendan Xavier as Kristoff; Doron Chester as Weselton, and Yvan Karlsson and Evan Strand, who share the role of Sven.

Performance Schedule:

Tuesday to Friday: 8.00 p.m.

Saturday: 2.00 p.m. and 8.00 p.m.

Sunday: 1.00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Photo: Disney Theatrical Productions/Base Entertainment Asia