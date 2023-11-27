DANCE MIXTAPE Comes to Esplanade in December

Performances run 1-3 December.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Sing'theatre Launches Fourth SINGATHON in December Photo 1 Sing'theatre Launches Fourth SINGATHON in December
'Creating Music Beyond Boundaries' Workshop Comes to Esplanade This Week Photo 2 'Creating Music Beyond Boundaries' Workshop Comes to Esplanade This Week
DANCE MIXTAPE Comes to Esplanade in December Photo 3 DANCE MIXTAPE Comes to Esplanade in December

DANCE MIXTAPE Comes to Esplanade in December

This is street dance like you’ve never seen before! This exciting triple bill, Dance Mixtape, features a collection of street dance theatre works by international and Singapore artists, each with its own unique creative approach and concept. Selected for curious beginners and connoisseurs alike, these works will inspire you with its different expressions of street dance theatre, a genre that continues to evolve.

Exploring the concept of adaptability, The Ruggeds (The Netherlands) pushes the boundaries of breaking with Waterbrothers; Spoken Movement (United Kingdom) incorporates languages such as krump and hip hop for theatrical ends at the award-winning work Family Honour; and Stirring Ground (Singapore) is specially commissioned by Esplanade to create a new work, investigating notions of resilience and inter-dependence.

Street dance theatre, also known as hip hop theatre, is a genre that emerged in the 1990s, blending street dance with theatrical elements and structures. With street dance and street culture elements such as breaking, hip hop, DJ-ing and beatboxing as its core, works of street dance theatre embrace a diversity of contemporary creative approaches, often with a focus exploration of a particular idea, content or form.

Dance Mixtape is part of da:ns focus – FL/OW (The FULL OUT Weekend), which invites you to celebrate the diverse facets of street dance and its culture over three days of exciting performances, workshops, battles and parties! Having grown from its humble beginnings as FULL OUT! street dance showcase in 2019, you won’t want to miss this jam-packed weekend with high-energy showcases and experimental works by world-renowned dance crews, emerging and seasoned local choreographers, all demonstrating what street dance can be beyond the conventional.

Lighting Design: Petrina Dawn Tan

Production Manager: Chim Sin Yee

Stage Manager: Tennie Su

Waterbrothers by The Ruggeds (The Netherlands)

Choreographed by Roy Overdijk in collaboration with Lee-lou Demierre

A performance about adaptability—we either go with the flow or swim against the current. As water changes shape, dancers Lee and Roy change their approach to the floor. In this duet Waterbrothers, they challenge each other in a stream of movements, in which the younger brother sometimes storms past the older one, set to live music performed by Jessy ‘Boi Beige’ Kemper.

The Ruggeds have been a collective of breakers for 15 years and are pushing the boundaries of their dance style in the theatre.

Choreography: Roy Overdijk in collaboration with Lee-lou Demierre

Dancers: Lee-lou Demierre and Roy Overdijk

Music: Jessy 'FORTBEIGE' Kemper, Dominique Vleeshouwers

Original set & lighting design: Ido Koppenaal, Niek Traa

Executive producer: Rugged Solutions Foundation

Co-isolated by Stirring Ground (Singapore)

A new work commissioned by Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay

Choreographed by Gin Lam and Xue Hui

Co-isolate [verb]: to isolate along with another. Co-isolated explores how two entities are connected and influenced by one another while maintaining their boundaries. In this co-isolated environment, the performance exhibits a constant dance of resilience and adaptivity.

Conceptualised, choreographed and performed by Gin Lam and Xue Hui, co-founders of Stirring Ground, Co-isolated investigates notions of impulse and elasticity, action and reaction, bounce and rebounce.

Concept, choreography and performance: Gin Lam and Xue Hui
Artistic consultant: Kuik Swee Boon

Family Honour by Spoken Movement (UK)

Choreographed by Kwame Asafo-Adjei

The award-winning Family Honour examines the eponymous concept through the eyes of a young girl trapped in moral codes mandated by her immediate environment, confronting her past ‘sin’ against tradition. Abandoned by her father, she seeks solace from memories resembling her father. Inspired by an intense discussion held in choreographer Kwame’s own family, the work draws the audience into a world where hip hop isn’t just rubbing shoulders with theatre, but is theatre. How far would you have to go to maintain the family’s honour?

Family Honour is the winner of France’s prestigious Danse Élargie in 2018 and Rotterdam International Duet Choreography Competition in 2019.

Led by Kwame Asafo-Adjei, Spoken Movement is a blank canvas for creation, a place with no rights or wrong. Eliminating limits, the company pushes hip hop theatre to create their own awareness.

Choreographer/dancer: Kwame Asafo-Adjei

Dancer: Catrina Nisbett

Advisory: There will be post-show talks on 1 & 2 Dec.

Admission Age: 6 and above.

Language: English




RELATED STORIES - Singapore

1
Singtheatre Launches Fourth SINGATHON in December Photo
Sing'theatre Launches Fourth SINGATHON in December

In the frame of Giving Week organized by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre – NVPC, Sing'theatre is launching its fourth edition of SINGATHON on Sunday, 3rd December 2023, after 3 very successful editions in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

2
Creating Music Beyond Boundaries Workshop Comes to Esplanade This Week Photo
'Creating Music Beyond Boundaries' Workshop Comes to Esplanade This Week

Join acclaimed music producer Mahesh Raghvan and violinist Shravan Sridhar for an exhilarating music production workshop! As members of the band Carnatic 2.0, renowned for their captivating fusion of Carnatic and electronic music, they bring a unique perspective to the art of music creation. 

3
THE SINGAPOREAN SONGBOOK Comes to Esplanade Photo
THE SINGAPOREAN SONGBOOK Comes to Esplanade

Discover The Singaporean Songbook with Natalie! From timeless classics like Kampong Amber and Forbidden City to contemporary gems like Detention Katong and Monster in the Mirror, embark on a musical journey through Singapore's theater treasures, accompanied by the talented Joanne Ho. 

4
Immersive Production NEW WORLDS END is Now Playing in Singapore Photo
Immersive Production NEW WORLD'S END is Now Playing in Singapore

Walk 60 years into the past to the heyday of Singapore’s first amusement park, situated where City Square Mall now stands. Pick up an MP3, put on a pair of headphones, duck into back alleys and discover hidden fantasy rooms in Jalan Besar.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway Video
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday Video
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday
Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE
View all Videos

Singapore SHOWS
HAMILTON in Singapore HAMILTON
Sands Theatre (4/19-5/26)
Daftar & Login Resmi MERAPI SLOT in Singapore Daftar & Login Resmi MERAPI SLOT
Daftar & Login Resmi WG87 (8/17-6/28)PHOTOS
Immersive Disney Animation in Singapore Immersive Disney Animation
Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands (11/18-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound