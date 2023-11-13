'Creating Music Beyond Boundaries' Workshop Comes to Esplanade This Week

The event is set for 16 November.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

Join acclaimed music producer Mahesh Raghvan and violinist Shravan Sridhar for an exhilarating music production workshop! As members of the band Carnatic 2.0, renowned for their captivating fusion of Carnatic and electronic music, they bring a unique perspective to the art of music creation. 

In this workshop, Mahesh and Shravan will guide participants through the entire process of music production, from inception to the final masterpiece. Discover the intricate layers, innovative ideas, and diverse approaches that shape a song. Gain invaluable insights into presenting music on stage and witness firsthand how music comes to life through captivating demonstrations. 

Mahesh will also showcase his mastery of the Geoshred iPad app, a tool that has become synonymous with his artistic expression. Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn and elevate your music production skills!




