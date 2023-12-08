BALLET BY THE BAY Comes to Esplanade - Theatre on the Bay in March

Performances run 22 – 24 March 2024. 

BALLET BY THE BAY Comes to Esplanade - Theatre on the Bay in March

Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay presents its first edition of Ballet by the Bay, a ballet lovers’ weekend of classics and neo-classical works, from 22 – 24 Mar 2024. 

Ballet by the Bay will take place annually as part of da:ns focus, our year-round dance season comprising five themed weekends. In the Theatre, the company will present Melissa Hamilton's International Ballet Stars Gala, their first live performance featuring international ballet stars in almost five years.

Eight star dancers from the world’s top-tier ballet companies such as The Royal Ballet and Stuttgart Ballet will perform with talented dancers from the Singapore Ballet.

At the DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre, Singapore’s National Contemporary Ballet will make its Esplanade debut with Impermanence, a work choreographed by its founder and former principal dancer of Singapore Dance Theatre, Jeffrey Tan. The performance will feature young dancers from Singapore and Thailand. There will also be a free programme at our Concourse stage on the opening day of the weekend for all to enjoy.




