World Premiere Of THE FIFTH WAVE In Seattle

Macha Theatre Works is proud to announce their upcoming production of The Fifth Wave, directed by Amy Poisson, running March 11-28, 2020 at West of Lenin. We invite you to review this world premiere play, which was commissioned by Macha to local playwrights Jenn Ruzumna and Lisa Every; comp reviewer tickets are available for any day of your choosing.

About the play: Twenty-five years after a life-changing event forged her role as a feminist icon, Maxx is now ensconced comfortably as a beloved professor at a private university. After news of an alleged sexual assault rocks the campus, fear is ignited, loyalties are tested, and Maxx must decide what she is willing to risk as her long-suppressed rage begins to rise again.

About the cast: Macha is thrilled to have local award-winning actor Mari Nelson in the lead role of Maxx Cheevie. Mari's real-life husband, Hugo Munday, will be working alongside her on stage as Maxx's husband, Jo. The rest of the cast includes Leah Jarvik as Jess, Maxx's daughter; Samuel Edgren as Alex, a student in Maxx's class; and Sarah Burfoot, Ashley Salazar, Miski Ali, and Maddy Noonan as the Ensemble of Furies.

"I am honored and excited to be working on this new commissioned work by Jenn and Lisa. It has been such a joy to be a part of the development process from the very first draft of the play, which has grown into a challenging story that asks some uncomfortable but necessary questions," said Macha Artistic Director Amy Poisson. "This work is deep and satisfying, and I can't wait to share it with our audiences."

For more information on Macha Theatre Works, please visit www.machatheatreworks.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You