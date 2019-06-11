World Premiere Musical BLISS Joins The Lineup For The 5th's 19/20 Season

The 5th Avenue Theatre is announcing a change in its 2019/20 season lineup. The world premiere of an original new musical, Bliss, will replace the previously announced Stu for Silverton in early 2020. Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry said, "Even though we do not like to make changes after we have announced our season, we are very proud of the hundreds of thousands of audience members who come to The 5th each year and understand that this is sometimes part of the process of being one of the leading theaters in the country producing new musicals."

Playing January 31 - February 23, Bliss is an unforgettable fantasy adventure that flips the traditional princess narrative upside down. Hidden away for years by an overprotective father, four wildly distinctive, and lovably awkward princesses dream of the world beyond the castle walls. When at last they escape, they encounter adventures beyond their wildest imaginations-and a world that judges them based on appearance. In the end, they must each decide what is worth sacrificing for a "happily ever after."

With a book, music, and lyrics by Tyler Beattie and Emma Lively (Blue, Candyland), Bliss is directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller (Next Fall, Terence McNally's Mothers & Sons) with choreography by Tony Award nominee Josh Prince (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Shrek The Musical). With its energetic and addictive rock score, Bliss is a tale as unique as its protagonists. An adventure unlike any other awaits.

"The 2019/20 season is about joy and self-discovery and this incredible musical falls beautifully into that theme," said Berry. "This is a vivacious musical that is about empowerment, and embracing your identity, no matter what society demands that you ought to be. From the earliest chords, everything about Bliss lifts you up and pulls you in. The characters are original and refreshing. The staging is electrifying. The heart of the show is an ebullient embrace of self-love."

Tyler Beattie (Book, Music, Lyrics) writes original musicals and animated movies with Emma Lively. A passionate educator, Tyler is the founder and coach of an award-winning middle school debate team in Harlem and a graduate of Northwestern University.

Emma Lively (Book, Music, Lyrics) writes original musicals and animated movies with Tyler Beattie. She serves as manager and collaborator to Julia Cameron (The Artist's Way), and is the co-author of several books. She was originally trained as a classical violist.

Sheryl Kaller (Director) Tony-nominated for Next Fall, she directed Terence McNally's Mothers & Sons on Broadway and numerous other plays across the U.S. with the likes of Christopher Durang, Peter Melnick, Regina Taylor, Theresa Reebeck, Richard Dresser and Alan Menken. She directed Frozen for Disney Cruise Lines.

Josh Prince (Choreographer) Tony-nominated for Beautiful - The Carole King Musical; Outer Critics Circle Nomination for Shrek The Musical. Other credits include The Jerry Springer Opera, Camelot, The Bridge Project directed by Sam Mendes, and The New Group.

Paloma Young (Costume Designer) Broadway: Peter and the Starcatcher (Tony Award); Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (Tony Award Nomination); Bandstand (Drama Desk Nomination).

Susan Edelstein (Producer) is a New York native who left a career in law to heed the call of the theater. She is a trustee of The Public Theatre and a member of the Musical Theatre Council. Credits include Les Liasons Dangereuses, Dear Evan Hansen, Latin History for Morons, Mean Girls, Tootsie and Jagged Little Pill.

Tom Smedes (Executive Producer) Broadway: The Prom; Farinelli and The King; Bandstand; Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812; The Visit; It's Only a Play; Mothers and Sons; Pippin (Tony Award); Peter and the Starcatcher; Next Fall; and [title of show]. London: The Musical of Musicals and Side by Side by Sondheim. Shakespeare's Globe (U.S. Board). www.TomSmedes.com

Andy Jones (General Manager) founded Baseline Theatrical in 2014, after ten years on the management teams of RENT, Avenue Q and In The Heights. Broadway credits include: Hamilton; Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet; The Last Ship. National Tour: Hamilton. Off-Broadway: Stuffed, Straight, Application Pending.





