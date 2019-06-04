Winners Announced For The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards

It was the most anticipated night of the year by high school theater programs across the state of Washington: The 17th Annual 5th Avenue Theatre Awards Honoring High School Musicals, proudly sponsored by Wells Fargo with additional support from Alaska Airlines. Presented at The 5th Avenue Theatre, more than 2,000 teenagers, many in costumes representing their schools' musical theater productions, cheered for their peers as they performed musical excerpts and accepted awards honoring top student achievements in musical theater. The acclaimed event, directed this year by Kat Ramsburg, handed out awards in 21 categories ranging from Outstanding Overall Musical Production to Outstanding Lobby Display.

"It is always such a treat to witness students from across the state being recognized for all their hard work during The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards," said Stephanie Wall, Wells Fargo Senior Vice President and Community Relations Senior Manager. "Wells Fargo chooses to support The 5th Avenue Theatre year after year because we believe in this wonderful organization and we believe in these amazingly talented young people. We thank and applaud all the parents, teachers, mentors, and community members who rally together to support our youth." The 5th Avenue Theatre is grateful to Wells Fargo for their long-standing partnership as title sponsor of this program over the past 15 years.

A grand total of 17 high schools received awards across 21 categories among the recipients of The 17th Annual 5th Avenue Theatre Awards. Hanford High School took home the most awards of the evening (three total) including the award for Outstanding Overall Musical Production for their hit production of Newsies as well as two further awards-Outstanding Chorus for Newsies and Outstanding Ensemble Group for Into the Woods. Other schools that took home multiple awards (two each) include Peninsula High School for Once On This Island, Camas High School for The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Battle Ground High School for Little Women.

Battle Ground High School student Maddie Breaux received the award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress for her performance as Jo March in Little Women. University High School student Brady Magruder received the award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor for his performance as Edward Bloom in Big Fish. These talented teens will be given the opportunity to travel to the National High School Musical Theater Awards (Jimmy Awards) in New York City at the end of June. The 5th Avenue Theatre sincerely thanks Alaska Airlines, whose support makes it possible to send the recipients of the Leading Actor and Leading Actress awards to New York.

This year, the Special Honor for Outstanding Educator was given to Laird M. Thornton of Thomas Jefferson High School. The Special Honor for Outstanding Parent Support was given to Mike and Mary Lamb at Kentlake High School.

The Recipients of The 17th Annual 5th Avenue Theatre Awards

Outstanding Overall Musical

Hanford High School, Disney's Newsies

Outstanding Direction

Peninsula High School, Once on This Island

Outstanding Music Direction

Tahoma High School, Les Misérables

Outstanding Choreography

Peninsula High School, Once on This Island

Outstanding Orchestra

Snohomish High School, The Addams Family

Outstanding Scenic Design

Woodinville High School, Mamma Mia!

Outstanding Lighting Design

Tacoma School of the Arts, RENT: School Edition

Outstanding Costume Design

Kamiak High School, Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Hair and Makeup Design

Camas High School, The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Outstanding Stage Crew

Battle Ground High School, Little Women

Outstanding Lobby Display

Ferndale High School, The Addams Family

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Maddie Breaux as Jo, Battle Ground High School, Little Women

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Brady Magruder as Edward Bloom, University High School, Big Fish

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Mallorie Mendoza as Danielle, Prairie High School, Bring It On

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Skylar Derthick as Clopin, Camas High School, The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Featured Ensemble Role

Catalina Jarocki as Dragon, Mount Si High School, Shrek the Musical

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Featured Ensemble Role

Jack Gregory as Harry the Horse, Bellevue Christian School, Guys and Dolls

Outstanding Performance by an Actor or Actress in a Non-Singing Role

Josh Day and Julia Pinheiro as Henry and Mortimer, Lake Stevens High School, The Fantasticks

Outstanding Performance by a Chorus

Hanford High School, Disney's Newsies

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Group

Hanford High School, Into the Woods

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Cast

Enumclaw High School, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Kentridge High School, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Special Honors: Educational Impact

Cashmere High School, Legally Blonde

Stadium High School, Fiddler on the Roof

Sunnyside High School, The Wizard of Oz

Special Honors: Student Achievement

Aberdeen High School, Madison Radonski

A.C. Davis High School, Maya Voight

Auburn Mountainview High School, Kathryn Newbury

Capital High School, Sidney Grimm

Cascade High School, Abigail Atlas

Cashmere High School, Rhawnie Jones

Cavelero Mid High School, Chloe Bales

Decatur High School, Riley Penland

Eisenhower High School, Brionna Scott

Gig Harbor High School, Max Holley

Hanford High School, Jeffrey Smart

Holy Names Academy , Sophia Dart

Liberty High School, Alya Phillips

Lynden Christian High School, Kristin Dick

Marysville-Pilchuck High School, Ashlyn Stoker

Meadowdale High School, Sophie Stocker

Mercer Island High School, Anna Zink

Newport High School, Linnea Fields

Nooksack Valley High School, Julia Rose

The Overlake School, Alyssa Jiwani

Port Townsend High School, Violet Moell

Providence Classical Christian School, Hollie French

Renton High School, Elizabeth Selberg

Stadium High School, Ella Boers

Yelm High School, Tanner Harkin

Special Honor: Outstanding Educator

Laird M. Thornton, Thomas Jefferson High School

Special Honor: Outstanding Parent Support

Mike and Mary Lamb, Kentlake High School

Special Honor: Community Engagement

Stadium High School, Fiddler on the Roof





