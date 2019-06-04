Winners Announced For The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards
It was the most anticipated night of the year by high school theater programs across the state of Washington: The 17th Annual 5th Avenue Theatre Awards Honoring High School Musicals, proudly sponsored by Wells Fargo with additional support from Alaska Airlines. Presented at The 5th Avenue Theatre, more than 2,000 teenagers, many in costumes representing their schools' musical theater productions, cheered for their peers as they performed musical excerpts and accepted awards honoring top student achievements in musical theater. The acclaimed event, directed this year by Kat Ramsburg, handed out awards in 21 categories ranging from Outstanding Overall Musical Production to Outstanding Lobby Display.
"It is always such a treat to witness students from across the state being recognized for all their hard work during The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards," said Stephanie Wall, Wells Fargo Senior Vice President and Community Relations Senior Manager. "Wells Fargo chooses to support The 5th Avenue Theatre year after year because we believe in this wonderful organization and we believe in these amazingly talented young people. We thank and applaud all the parents, teachers, mentors, and community members who rally together to support our youth." The 5th Avenue Theatre is grateful to Wells Fargo for their long-standing partnership as title sponsor of this program over the past 15 years.
A grand total of 17 high schools received awards across 21 categories among the recipients of The 17th Annual 5th Avenue Theatre Awards. Hanford High School took home the most awards of the evening (three total) including the award for Outstanding Overall Musical Production for their hit production of Newsies as well as two further awards-Outstanding Chorus for Newsies and Outstanding Ensemble Group for Into the Woods. Other schools that took home multiple awards (two each) include Peninsula High School for Once On This Island, Camas High School for The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Battle Ground High School for Little Women.
Battle Ground High School student Maddie Breaux received the award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress for her performance as Jo March in Little Women. University High School student Brady Magruder received the award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor for his performance as Edward Bloom in Big Fish. These talented teens will be given the opportunity to travel to the National High School Musical Theater Awards (Jimmy Awards) in New York City at the end of June. The 5th Avenue Theatre sincerely thanks Alaska Airlines, whose support makes it possible to send the recipients of the Leading Actor and Leading Actress awards to New York.
This year, the Special Honor for Outstanding Educator was given to Laird M. Thornton of Thomas Jefferson High School. The Special Honor for Outstanding Parent Support was given to Mike and Mary Lamb at Kentlake High School.
The Recipients of The 17th Annual 5th Avenue Theatre Awards
Outstanding Overall Musical
Hanford High School, Disney's Newsies
Outstanding Direction
Peninsula High School, Once on This Island
Outstanding Music Direction
Tahoma High School, Les Misérables
Outstanding Choreography
Peninsula High School, Once on This Island
Outstanding Orchestra
Snohomish High School, The Addams Family
Outstanding Scenic Design
Woodinville High School, Mamma Mia!
Outstanding Lighting Design
Tacoma School of the Arts, RENT: School Edition
Outstanding Costume Design
Kamiak High School, Hello, Dolly!
Outstanding Hair and Makeup Design
Camas High School, The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Outstanding Stage Crew
Battle Ground High School, Little Women
Outstanding Lobby Display
Ferndale High School, The Addams Family
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Maddie Breaux as Jo, Battle Ground High School, Little Women
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Brady Magruder as Edward Bloom, University High School, Big Fish
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Mallorie Mendoza as Danielle, Prairie High School, Bring It On
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Skylar Derthick as Clopin, Camas High School, The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Featured Ensemble Role
Catalina Jarocki as Dragon, Mount Si High School, Shrek the Musical
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Featured Ensemble Role
Jack Gregory as Harry the Horse, Bellevue Christian School, Guys and Dolls
Outstanding Performance by an Actor or Actress in a Non-Singing Role
Josh Day and Julia Pinheiro as Henry and Mortimer, Lake Stevens High School, The Fantasticks
Outstanding Performance by a Chorus
Hanford High School, Disney's Newsies
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Group
Hanford High School, Into the Woods
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Cast
Enumclaw High School, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Kentridge High School, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Special Honors: Educational Impact
Cashmere High School, Legally Blonde
Stadium High School, Fiddler on the Roof
Sunnyside High School, The Wizard of Oz
Special Honors: Student Achievement
Aberdeen High School, Madison Radonski
A.C. Davis High School, Maya Voight
Auburn Mountainview High School, Kathryn Newbury
Capital High School, Sidney Grimm
Cascade High School, Abigail Atlas
Cashmere High School, Rhawnie Jones
Cavelero Mid High School, Chloe Bales
Decatur High School, Riley Penland
Eisenhower High School, Brionna Scott
Gig Harbor High School, Max Holley
Hanford High School, Jeffrey Smart
Holy Names Academy , Sophia Dart
Liberty High School, Alya Phillips
Lynden Christian High School, Kristin Dick
Marysville-Pilchuck High School, Ashlyn Stoker
Meadowdale High School, Sophie Stocker
Mercer Island High School, Anna Zink
Newport High School, Linnea Fields
Nooksack Valley High School, Julia Rose
The Overlake School, Alyssa Jiwani
Port Townsend High School, Violet Moell
Providence Classical Christian School, Hollie French
Renton High School, Elizabeth Selberg
Stadium High School, Ella Boers
Yelm High School, Tanner Harkin
Special Honor: Outstanding Educator
Laird M. Thornton, Thomas Jefferson High School
Special Honor: Outstanding Parent Support
Mike and Mary Lamb, Kentlake High School
Special Honor: Community Engagement
Stadium High School, Fiddler on the Roof