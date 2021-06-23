Whidbey Telecom Summer Nights Series to be Presented by Whidbey Island Center for the Arts

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts will present the Whidbey Telecom Summer Nights Series June 27 - August 29. The series takes place on the center's patio and on the mainstage and features favorite regional artists, music, comedy, improv, and theatre.

BETWEEN HEAVEN AND EARTH

Tekla Cunningham (violin) and Sheila Weidendorf (piano) share the fruits of their year-long immersion in Johannes Brahms' sonatas. Jun. 27, 2021, 2:00 p.m.

NATHANIEL TALBOT IN CONCERT

Nathaniel (guitar) and bassist Keegan Harshman play an evening of original songs, covers, and instrumentals. Switching between electric lead and acoustic fingerstyle guitars, the duo traverses the entire messy landscape of 'roots' music.

Ticket includes admission to the Red, White, and Brew beer garden! Jul. 3, 2021, 7:00 p.m. and Jul. 4, 2021, 2:00 p.m.



THE HOT CLUB OF TROY

An inspiring combination of the vintage sounds of Django Reinhardt and original compositions by band leader Troy Chapman. Jul. 10, 2021, 7:00 p.m.



LEROY BELL IN CONCERT

Rock, pop, and soul. Jul. 16, 2021, 7:00 p.m.

WALT WAGNER: A MIDSUMMER CONCERT

Walt Wagner has been a prominent figure in Seattle's music scene. Playing everything from standards to modern hits, his style knows no bounds and keeps evolving. The Walt Wagner Trio includes Dan Dean (bass) and Ben Smith (drums). Jul. 17, 2021, 7:00 p.m.

AN DIE MUSIK: A SCHUBERTIADE

Danielle Reutter-Harrah (soprano), Tekla Cunningham (violin), Maxine Eilander (harp), and Stephen Stubbs (guitar) explore the intimate and magical landscape of Franz Schubert's songs, works by French composer and harp virtuosa Zoe de la Ruë, and compositions by Niccolò Paganini.

Benefit garden party and concert. Jul. 18, 2021, 1:00 p.m.

NANCY NOLAN IN CONCERT

Piano, vocals, and jazz standards. Jul. 31, 2021, 7:00 p.m.

BARBARA DUNN IN CONCERT

Strings, vocals, covers and original music. Aug. 6 2021, 7:00 p.m.

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WM. SHAKESPEARE ABRIDGED

The entire canon of Shakespeare's plays in less than two hours? Rollick along with us as we attempt to distill the immensity of the Bard's genius into 90 minutes of roller-coastering, madcap hilarity. Aug.13-22, 2021, Thursdays - Saturday 7:00 p.m., Sundays 2:00 p.m.

FIDDLES TO FIESTA: MUSIC OF THE AMERICAS

Performed by Whidbey Island Orchestra. Aug. 27, 2021, 7:00 p.m.

IMPROV WITH BILLY

Aug. 28, 2021, 7:00 p.m.

BACH ARIAS AND CHAMBER MUSIC

Performed by Whidbey Island Music Festival. Aug. 29,2021, 2:00 p.m.

Learn more about the Summer Nights Series and other upcoming events at www.WICAonline.org.