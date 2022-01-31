Whidbey Island Center For The Arts Announces February Events

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) presents The Wisdom of Eve, Take3: Skies of Blue, Lollipops and Roses with Whidbey Island Orchestra, and Seattle International Comedy Presents: Auggie Smith.

THE WISDOM OF EVE - FEB 11 - 26

Mary Orr's The Wisdom of Eve - the razor-sharp and revealing story of life in New York's theatre world. Based on the hit film All About Eve and reimagined with broadway song and dance. A tale of ambition, jealousy, and fame. Margo: Legend. Broadway star. Eve: Her biggest fan. The golden girl. They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and fame is a fickle friend... Can your biggest fan become your biggest rival?

Written by - Mary Orr

Reimagined and Directed by - Edward Jordon

Musical Director/Arrangements - Kaj Lund Olsen

Choreographer - Daunne Zinger

Director Of Photography - Zachary Schneider

Produced by Deana Duncan

Stage Manager - Robert Scott

Assistant Director - Suzi Dixon

THE CAST:

Eve - Kate Watters

Margo - Betsy Harvey

Karen - Gail Liston

Clement - David Mayer

Lloyd - Kevin Lynch

Harvey - Kyle Collins

Bert Hinkle - Kent Junge

Tally-Ho Thompson - John Stewart

Vera - Ada Faith-Feyma

Leila - Kathy Sharp Stanley

﻿TAKE3: SKIES OF BLUE - FEB 13 | 7:30 pm

With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio, TAKE3, brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. Known for their infectious and down to earth onstage personalities, this threesome leaves their indelible mark on captivated crowds around the country performing their arrangements of top pop hits, Americana, and classical favorites. TAKE3 makes it their mission to impart their love, passion and joy in music making to all who hear them, using their artistic ability as conduit for storytelling. Featuring: Lindsay Deutsch - Violin, Jason Stoll - Piano, and Mikala Schmitz - Cello. Learn more about the trio here. Presented in partnership with ArtsWA and WESTAF.

LOLLIPOPS AND ROSES WITH WHIDBEY ISLAND ORCHESTRA - FEB 14 | 7:30 pm

A romantic and eclectic selection of music performed by Whidbey Island Orchestra! Join Whidbey Island Orchestra for an evening of romance - the perfect way to celebrate Valentine's!

SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL COMEDY PRESENTS: AUGGIE SMITH - FEB 20 | 7:30 pm

Seattle International Comedy returns with headliner comedian Auggie Smith! A 30 year veteran of comedy stages around the world Auggie Smith has been seen on Comedy Central, Last Comic Standing and can be heard regularly on The Bob and Tom Show. His long career has included being voted Club Comic Of The Year at the Aspen Comedy Festival and winning both the prestigious Seattle and San Francisco International Comedy Competitions. Auggie has performed at the Montreal Comedy Festival, The Boston Comedy Festival, The Great American Comedy Festival and the Laughing Skull Festival but if you can't see him live rants from his multiple comedy albums are in heavy rotation on SiriusXm. Join us for a night of laughs!