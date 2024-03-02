West of Lenin and Panel Jumper Productions to Present THE PANEL JUMPER LIVE

West of Lenin & The Panel Jumper will present The Panel Jumper **LIVE** on Friday, March 22, 2024 @ 8:00pm PST, celebrating the magic of Nerd Culture in its myriad forms.

ABOUT THE PANEL JUMPER **LIVE**

Join the next Panel Jumper **LIVE** and look forward to experiencing a sneak peek of Panel Jumper Production's forthcoming feature-length documentary, Peter Antoniou: Apostle of the Impossible and a new, short play, “The Hero Who Showed Up” by breakout 14/48: High School playwright TG Sparks, directed by Darian Lindle,.

Illustrator Matt Southworth will be on hand to talk about the second volume of Cloven (Fantagraphics Books), written by NYT Bestselling author Garth Stein (The Art of Racing in the Rain) that tells the tale of secret hoofed human hybrids living in the shadows right here in the Emerald City.

You pick the translation when our favorite polyglot and maverick opera nerd, Alexi Sebastian Cifrese offers up arias from his favorite musical extravaganza, The Phantom of the Opera. Trust us, the joys of audience participation will be in overdrive!

Lastly, Sam Ro Will Close out the show with their unique brand of socially scathing burlesque. Disclaimer: it might be messy …there may be blood and wine and possibly a splash zone.

Hosted and curated by Cole Hornaday, along with co-producers Ben Laurance and Lola Lindle, The Panel Jumper **LIVE** is where we gather to celebrate nerd culture in all its myriad forms. Produced in collaboration with West of Lenin, this rare revelry of Seattle-based talent will leave you giddy and inspired by all our geek community has to offer.

Recommended for viewers 18 years of age.

ABOUT PANEL JUMPER PRODUCTIONS

For nearly a decade Ben Laurance and Cole Hornaday produced The Panel Jumper, a quirky documentary-style program that unearths the seldom-celebrated, always colorful tales of comic book culture. Later came the debut of The Panel Jumper **LIVE**, a nerd cabaret packed with extraordinary local talent. The live show was soon followed by the Perfect Bound Podcast produced in collaboration with our friends at the late lamented Comics Dungeon. In 2022 we added more talent to our bench and asked the amazing Lola Lindle to join us as our third co-producer. And now we're making feature-length documentaries

ABOUT WEST OF LENIN

West of Lenin is state-of-the-art, intimate black box theatre and studio space located in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood. Owned and operated by Seattle theater entrepreneur AJ Epstein, West of Lenin is also available as a rental venue. A well-equipped and intimate space it offers a wide range of programming, from in-house and guest produced plays, to musical events, readings and more, West of Lenin is a local entertainment destination.