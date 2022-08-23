Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Washington State Welcomes Back French Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan

His first stop will be in Lake Forest Park, a northern suburb of Seattle on Thursday September 8th.

Aug. 23, 2022  

After releasing 'Azwan', an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, world renowned French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer, Pierre Bensusan, returns to the USA and Canada, completing the second leg of his 2022 North American Tour. His first stop will be in Lake Forest Park, a northern suburb of Seattle where on Thursday September 8th he will teach a workshop, then the following evening, Friday September 8th performs a concert. As well, on Sept 14th Bensusan will head north to Twisp in the Methow Valley of Okanogan County for another concert

Says Bensusan of this tour:
"Even if I loved staying at my home, near Paris, for two years; playing, writing, taking the time, stopping running, sometimes locked down in Heaven... I felt a real relief to be able to play live again. The first part of my North American tour, this Spring, left me with an immense feeling of gratitude for the public who came to the concerts. There is nothing stronger than getting together around the music played live, especially when many were walking into a concert hall for the first time in two years.

Also, in Las Vegas, I met my new friend, Donny Osmond, after playing on his last album and there was a lot of emotion.

After spending the last three months back in France, I am pulling out all of the stops and embarking on the second leg of a mega-tour with over 60 concerts and guitar workshops, that will take my stage manager/sound engineer, Xaina Lerner, and myself through the entire northern part of the USA and southern Canada, from the West Coast to the East Coast.

I look forward to finally seeing you again and thank you warmly for your continuous support and all of the inspiration, light and strength you give me."

DETAILS:

1) A DADGAD (Tuning) GUITAR WORKSHOP WITH PIERRE BENSUSAN for intermediate to advanced guitarists
Thursday September 8th from 6:30pm to 9:30 pm
Venue: Private Home - address will be communicated upon registration
Price $90
Pre-registration at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192644®id=17&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pierrebensusan.com%2Fstore_viewproduct.asp%3FID%3D624?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

2) HOUSE CONCERT
Friday September 8th at 8pm
Venue: Private Home - address to be communicated upon registration
Ticket Prices: $25 in advance - $30 at the door
Buy tickets at https://www.pierrebensusan.com/store_viewproduct.asp?ID=625

Info for both events @ peter.pjahn@gmail.com or (425) 791-8430

3) CASCADIA MUSIC PRESENTS PIERRE BENSUSAN IN CONCERT
Wednesday September 14 at 7pmat Methow Valley Community Center https://methowcommunity.org/
201 Highway 20 South, Twisp, WA 98856 Timings:
Ticket Prices: $22 in advance /$25 at door Buy tickets at https://cascadiamusic.networkforgood.com/events/42084-cascadia-music-presents-pierre-bensusan
Info @ https://www.cascadiamusic.org/
cascadiamv@gmail.com or (509) 997 0222

 





