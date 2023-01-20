Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Washington State Community Theatre Association to Present KALEIDOSCOPE 2023 Festival in February

The festival will run February 10 through February 12, 2023.

Jan. 20, 2023  

The Washington State Community Theatre Association (WSCTA) will present Kaleidoscope 2023, a festival of theatre from across Washington State that is open to the public, February 10 through February 12, 2023.

Hosted by Tacoma Little Theatre and sponsored by the WSCTA and the American Association of Community Theatre (AACT) as part of their biennial theatre competition, the festival will bring performing companies from Ocean Shores, Bellingham, Poulsbo, Spokane, and Bellevue together for a weekend of theatre.

Three national adjudicators will judge each company's performance, with the top two companies advancing to the Regional Festival (Washington, Oregon, Alaska, and Idaho) held in McMinnville, Oregon on March 17. One company from the Regional Festival will advance to Louisville, Kentucky, this coming June for the national AACTFest.

The eclectic slate of productions includes: When Jack Met Jill, from Bellingham Theatre Guild (Bellingham); Skin Deep, from Jewel Box Theatre (Poulsbo); Pass Over, from Stage Left Theater (Spokane); 12 Incompetent Jurors, from Stage West Community Theatre (Ocean Shores); and Mind Games, from Theatre33 (Bellevue).

AACT policy permits the widest possible range of dramatic material to be performed in its festivals and does not permit censorship of any company's production: Performances may include adult content.

Performance blocks take place Friday, February 10th at 7:00pm, Saturday, February 11th at 2:00pm, and Saturday, February 11th at 7:00pm. Passes are available for one block of performances or for the entire festival starting at $8.00. Additional details and passes are available online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com/kaleidoscope, in-person at the door, or over the phone at 253-272-2281. An awards banquet to announce the winners will be held on Sunday, February 12th at 10:00am in the Cedar Room at the Tacoma LaQuinta (1425 E 27th Street, Tacoma, WA, 98421). Tickets for the brunch are $20.00.

For more details visit www.tacomalittletheatre.com/kaleidoscope, or email kaleidoscope@taocmalittletheatre.com.




HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED Replaces IS THIS A ROOM in Seattle Rep 2022/2023 Season Photo
HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED Replaces IS THIS A ROOM in Seattle Rep 2022/2023 Season
Seattle Rep has announced that due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts with the artists involved, their Spring production of Tina Satter’s Is This A Room has been replaced with Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s production of August Wilson’s famous, heartfelt theatrical memoir, How I Learned What I Learned.
Review: I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER at Seattle Repertory Theatre Photo
Review: I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER at Seattle Repertory Theatre
Every so often a show comes along that moves you in such a way that you are changed. There are some characters that you wish were real and could be part of your life. There are stories that are so good that you don’t want them to end. I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER is that show, has those characters, and is that story.
INTO THE WOODS & More Lead Seattles January Top Picks Photo
INTO THE WOODS & More Lead Seattle's January Top Picks
Seattle is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. This month's picks include Into the Woods, Thoreau at Home and more!
MEN OF TORTUGA Reading Will Be Presented at Tacoma Little Theatre Photo
MEN OF TORTUGA Reading Will Be Presented at Tacoma Little Theatre
Tacoma Little Theatre's Off the Shelf program is excited to present Jason Wells' Men of Tortuga, directed by Frank Roberts, and featuring some of the Pacific Northwest's finest actors. 

