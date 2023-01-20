Washington State Community Theatre Association to Present KALEIDOSCOPE 2023 Festival in February

The Washington State Community Theatre Association (WSCTA) will present Kaleidoscope 2023, a festival of theatre from across Washington State that is open to the public, February 10 through February 12, 2023.

Hosted by Tacoma Little Theatre and sponsored by the WSCTA and the American Association of Community Theatre (AACT) as part of their biennial theatre competition, the festival will bring performing companies from Ocean Shores, Bellingham, Poulsbo, Spokane, and Bellevue together for a weekend of theatre.

Three national adjudicators will judge each company's performance, with the top two companies advancing to the Regional Festival (Washington, Oregon, Alaska, and Idaho) held in McMinnville, Oregon on March 17. One company from the Regional Festival will advance to Louisville, Kentucky, this coming June for the national AACTFest.

The eclectic slate of productions includes: When Jack Met Jill, from Bellingham Theatre Guild (Bellingham); Skin Deep, from Jewel Box Theatre (Poulsbo); Pass Over, from Stage Left Theater (Spokane); 12 Incompetent Jurors, from Stage West Community Theatre (Ocean Shores); and Mind Games, from Theatre33 (Bellevue).

AACT policy permits the widest possible range of dramatic material to be performed in its festivals and does not permit censorship of any company's production: Performances may include adult content.

Performance blocks take place Friday, February 10th at 7:00pm, Saturday, February 11th at 2:00pm, and Saturday, February 11th at 7:00pm. Passes are available for one block of performances or for the entire festival starting at $8.00. Additional details and passes are available online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com/kaleidoscope, in-person at the door, or over the phone at 253-272-2281. An awards banquet to announce the winners will be held on Sunday, February 12th at 10:00am in the Cedar Room at the Tacoma LaQuinta (1425 E 27th Street, Tacoma, WA, 98421). Tickets for the brunch are $20.00.

For more details visit www.tacomalittletheatre.com/kaleidoscope, or email kaleidoscope@taocmalittletheatre.com.