Washington Pavilion's LIVE & LOCAL Series Gearing Up For New Season

The Washington Pavilion have announced the continuation of its local performance series, Live & Local.

The series launched last fall with monthly performances showcasing a variety of local talent, including singers, dancers, comedians, actors, musicians, writers and more. Applications for the next season are open now through May 31.

“The fantastic performances and tremendous community support during the first season of Live & Local were nothing short of extraordinary. However, we know we're only scratching the surface of Sioux Falls' diverse pool of talented performers,” says Bob Wendland, Assistant Director of Performances for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “We're thrilled to continue providing a prominent platform for local artists to flourish and share their gifts with our community.”

All performances will continue to take place on the third Thursday of the month, September through May, at the Washington Pavilion's Belbas Theater or Schulte Room. Performers are vetted through a thorough application process and compensated for their work.

Prospective performers eager to showcase their talents can find more information and the application at WashingtonPavilion.org/App. Applications are due by May 31, 2024. Stay tuned for the announcement of next season's full lineup later this summer!

About Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. (WPMI)

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.