Washington Ensemble Theatre Produces New Sensory Installation AMBER

Washington Ensemble Theatre will produce its first installation piece amber in the Mainstage Theatre at 12th Avenue Arts this September.

Markeith Wiley and dani tirrell are crafting a journey through the shadows of the disco era presented as a generative sensory installation. In this 30-minute multimedia experience, lights and sounds will guide small groups as they explore a series of immersive spaces. Revisit a transformative decade, reflect on the untold stories of the era, and join a dance party to celebrate self-expression in all its glory.

amber will be open to audiences September 10 - 27, 2021 at 12th Avenue Arts (1620 12th Avenue in Capitol Hill). Tickets are on sale now at www.washingtonensemble.org.

"Is it too on-the-nose to say that The Ensemble is thrilled to be back presenting audiences with an in-person experience?"asked WET's artistic director Maggie L. Rogers. "In usual WET fashion, we're keeping our designers and our audiences on their toes and offering our first ever sensory installation. In a series of firsts (including a pandemic season and producing a feature length film), why not do something else we've never done before?"

This is the first in-person presentation produced by WET during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2020, The Ensemble embraced the opportunity of a collective pause to shift towards producing accessible, digital content. In October 2020, WET produced Vote Art Vote, a collection of newly conceived performances from eleven Seattle artists in response to the 2020 election season directed by Raja Feather Kelly and co-curated by dani tirrell. Then, in May 2021, WET artistic director Maggie L. Rogers helmed WET's first feature length film The Doll Pit starring Cherdonna Shinatra in a solo dance piece.

Rogers continues, "With amber, Markeith Wiley and dani tirrell are at the helm to create an installation that explores the disco era. They are two of Seattle's most ground-breaking choreographers and artists, and past collaborators of The Ensemble. Using their multi-disciplinary backgrounds, they are shining a light on the silent truths of the 70s. Beyond the neon lights, iconic music, and dance floors, issues including homophobia, racism, and a rising AIDS crisis cast dark shadows on this transformative decade. The title amber was chosen by Markeith and dani to reflect the energy, spiritual confidence, and safety we hope to create in this space as we navigate the full story of this time period."

"Utilizing WET's signature technical design talent in new ways, we're excited to offer audiences an opportunity to let go of their current day-to-day and experience a WET production in a whole new way. Lights and sounds will guide small groups through a series of rooms in an intimate, sensory-forward immersive environment. And then, get your chance to dance on a WET stage (but don't slip and fall!) as we celebrate the unforgettable music of the era. As we continue to keep COVID protocols and safety measures in place, we are more than ready to welcome audiences back into 12th Ave Arts for something we know will be weird, profound, and deeply human."