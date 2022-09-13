Virtuoso Andre Feriante Brings His World Music Odyssey To The Tim Noah Thumbnail Theater

One of the Pacific Northwest's premiere guitarists and composers brings his musical world tour to the Tim Noah Thumbnail Theater!

On October 1st, Andre Feriante will feature selections from his collection of exotic and traditional stringed instruments from around the globe, while playing music authentic to their origins. Trained by the virtuoso Spanish and Classical Guitarist Andrés Segovia, Feriante has enjoyed a nearly 40 year career touring the world on a journey that has taken him to the edge of musical boundaries.

Andre's String Stories concert is an antidote to the divisions and cultural insensitivity we're all seeing in the world today. Motivated by an intentional desire to bring people together in respect and understanding, Italian born Feriante has created a program with an emphasis on hope, compassion, peace, and finding common ground through music. Throughout his decades of performing he's often been thanked for the calming and healing aspects of his music.

"For me, music is a deeply powerful and mysterious language, it's an invisible voice that has an undeniable and immediate connection with our emotions, our bodies, and our memories. It travels deeper than words and speaks to our subconscious mind and the familiar places of the heart. A magic thing can happen in live music settings, once we all drop our guard and surrender to the moment. A shift happens where we suddenly feel how truly connected we are as humans, strangers. This is where the healing starts; an increase of collective awareness, and an acknowledgment of our need for personal peace and simple human harmony," said Andre Feriante

Multi-instrumentalist Andre Feriante has evolved with his Flamenco Fusion roots to create a world music experience featuring both known and exotic string instruments with music from a variety of cultures. This is a unique chance to hear instruments and musical styles that are seldom heard by today's audiences. The World Music program may include classics from the American songbook, standards, original Latin based themes, middle eastern flavors, classical and baroque themes, South American and African fusions.

Andre Feriante: String Stories ~ A World Music Odyssey

Saturday October 1st, 2022

7:30pm

All Seats $20

Tim Noah Thumbnail Theater

1211 4th Street

Snohomish, WA

(360) 568-9412

www.thumbnailtheater.org