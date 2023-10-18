Village Theatre Presents BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Village Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, the inspiring real-life story of chart-topping musical legend Carole King's remarkable rise to stardom.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is directed and choreographed by Broadway's Lisa Shriver (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Farnsworth Invention) and starring Seattle's own Sarah Rose Davis in her triumphant return to the Village mainstage after an acclaimed turn as Fanny Brice in 2014's Funny Girl.

Performances will be held in Issaquah from November 14 to December 23, 2023, and in Everett from January 6 to 28, 2024.

Full of favorite hits like “One Fine Day,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “The Locomotion,” “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman,” “You've Got a Friend,” and so many more, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical chronicles the journey of a woman who found her own true voice and moved the earth for us all:

beginning as an ordinary girl with extraordinary talent,

charting her rock ‘n roll songwriting with husband Gerry Goffin,

exploring her relationship to fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, and

forging her path to becoming one of the most successful and enduring solo artists in popular music history.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical was nominated for seven Tony Awards and won two in 2014, and it also won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in 2015.

“One of the many unique qualities about Carole King's stardom is that she never set out to be a star. Her music was the star,” said director and choreographer Lisa Shriver.

“Through collaboration with lyricists—most notably her husband Gerry Goffin—Carole's music was recorded and made famous by musical legends such as The Drifters, The Shirelles, The Beatles, The Everly Brothers, James Taylor, and Aretha Franklin," continued Shriver. "And when Carole finally found her own voice, she created ‘Tapestry,' one of the most iconic and beloved albums of all time.”

“Carole King wrote the music of a generation,” said Village Theatre Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr. “When the opportunity to produce one of the first regional productions of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical presented itself, I immediately knew it would be an incredible show for our community and a wonderful showcase for the extraordinarily talented performers of the Pacific Northwest.

“I've been fortunate to be collaborating with director-choreographer Lisa Shriver for the entirety of my professional career,” continued Immerwahr. “Her artistry, vision, and showbiz flair promise a soul-stirring and earth-moving version of Beautiful that you won't want to miss. Single tickets are now on sale and are flying fast—so grab yours today before we're sold out!”

The cast includes Simone Alene (A Shirelle, Ensemble, Janelle U/S), Krystle Armstrong-Alan (Cynthia Weil), Montel Butler (A Drifter, Ensemble), Avery Clark (Don Kirshner), Sarah Rose Davis (Carole King), Anteia DeLaney (A Shirelle, Little Eva, Ensemble), Angela DiMarco (Genie Klein), Alexandria J. Henderson (A Shirelle, Janelle Woods, Ensemble), Nalica Hennings (A Shirelle, “Uptown” Soloist, Lucille, Ensemble), Nehemiah Hooks (A Drifter, Ensemble, Dance Captain), Jason Kappus (Gerry Goffin), Savannah Lynn (Betty, Ensemble, Marilyn U/S), Adam Marino (Barry Mann), Cherisse Martinelli (Marilyn, Ensemble), Matthew Posner (A Righteous Brother, Ensemble, Gerry Goffin U/S), Charles L. Simmons (A Drifter, Nick, Ensemble), Chandler T. Thomas (A Drifter, Ensemble), and Jason Weitkamp (A Righteous Brother, Neil Sedaka, Lou Adler, Ensemble, Don Kirshner U/S).

Understudies include Taylor Niemeyer-Symons (Carole King U/S), Casey Raiha (Barry Mann, Righteous Brothers U/S), Alexandra Shephard (Cynthia Weil, Betty, Genie Klein U/S), Jeffery Wallace II (The Drifters U/S), and Madison Willis (The Shirelles U/S).

Crafting the look and style of New York in the 1960s and 1970s is the creative team: Set Designer Grace Laubacher, Costume Designer Melanie Taylor Burgess, Lighting Designer Robert J. Aguilar, Sound Designer Darron L West, Projections Designer Ahren Buhmann, and Stage Manager Laurel Nichols.

The creative team also includes Associate Choreographer Daniel Cruz, Associate Music Director Michael Nutting, Associate Costume Designer Brynne Johnson-McKeen, Associate Lighting Designer Casey Price, Assistant Director Harry Turpin, Vocal Coach Aaron M. Davis Norman, Intimacy Director Kathryn Van Meter, Assistant Stage Managers Isabella Marziello and Miranda C. Pratt, and Production Assistant Ethan Swim.

Season subscriptions and single tickets can be purchased now through Village Theatre's Box Office in-person in Issaquah (303 Front Street N) or Everett (2710 Wetmore Avenue), by phone at (425) 392-2202, or online at VillageTheatre.org/Beautiful. Masks are optional for all Village Theatre performances in the 2023–2024 season.

Beautiful is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

All authorized performance materials are supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com