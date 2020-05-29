VIDEO: See BAD TRIP from 5th Avenue Theatre RADIOACTIVE MUSICALS

Article Pixel May. 29, 2020  

Check out the new 10 minute musical, Bad Trip, as part of 5th Avenue Theatre's Rising Star Project, RadioActive Musicals.

What do you get when you take four captivating stories created by teen radio producers, let another team of teens adapt them into original musicals, and bring in even more teens to remotely direct, produce, and perform these new musicals-during a pandemic?

RADIOACTIVE MUSICALS is the culmination of eight months of collaboration between 37 Rising Star Project teens, working together to create, produce, and present these new works-inspired by 21 Chump Street, a 2014 Lin-Manuel Miranda mini-musical based on a 2012 NPR This American Life episode, as well as the interview-devised storytelling that shaped Broadway sensation Come From Away.


Next on Stage

Related Articles View More Seattle Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • SOLT and UK Theatre Continue To Work With Government To Find Solutions For The Theatre Industry
  • RSC's ROMEO AND JULIET Will Premiere On BBC Four As Part Of 'Culture In Quarantine'
  • Virtual Production of THE LAST FIVE YEARS Will Stream Starring Danny Becker and Lauren Samuels
  • VIDEO: The Show Must Go Online Presents An Evening For Mental Wellbeing On Behalf Of Mind And Calm