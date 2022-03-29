VIDEO: First Look at Rehearsals for AFTERWORDS, A NEW MUSICAL

The cast also features Eliza Palasz (Understudy for Kali and Simone), Kataka "Kat" Corn (Understory for Jo and Kali's Voice), Cheyenne Casebier (Understudy for Lydia), Eric Polani Jensen (Understudy for Jimmy), Andre Brown (Understudy for Franklin), and Lisa Kwak (Understudy for The Process).

Afterwords plays April 29 to May 21, 2022 at The 5th Avenue Theatre (1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle). Single tickets are on sale now can be purchased over the phone at 206-625-1900, in person at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue, or online at www.5thavenue.org.

"We are very excited to be at the helm of Afterwords' next step in development," said The 5th Avenue Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry. "Watching this evocative new musical grow and change over the years, to now have a fully mounted production on our stage is the most rewarding part of this process."

Afterwords was produced as a musical radio play as part of The 5th Avenue Theatre's 2020/21 Digital Season and was workshopped in 2019, following workshops in 2017 and 2018 at Village Theatre.

A breathtaking story about the power of art to heal, Afterwords is a captivating new musical fusing pop, rock, and modern indie-folk to create a revelatory and soulful new score. Notes scribbled on paper, the stroke of a paintbrush against a canvas, a growing melody played on the piano... Afterwords is the story of the art we make from the love that shapes us. Following the sudden loss of their mother, sisters Kali and Simone find themselves once again living in their childhood home together. When they decide to rent out the attic, into their lives walks Jo, a war reporter lost in her own grief. As the women share their stories they discover unexpected truths, helping each other pass through their struggles and a dazzling mosaic of intersecting lives reveals itself.

For more information about The 5th Avenue Theatre, its season and its programs, please visit www.5thavenue.org.