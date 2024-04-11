VENUS AND THE VIXENS: GAMES OF LOVE Comes to Seattle in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new interactive rock musical Venus and the Vixens: Games of Love, runs for 12 performances, May 30–June 16, 2024 at Emerald City Trapeze Arts in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. It’s a joyous antidote to post-pandemic isolation and technology overload where Gods and Goddesses escort audience members on a theatrical journey culminating in an interactive Olympic Games of mythic proportions. The historic SODO building transforms into an Olympic arena where the audience must help Psyche solve challenges, put to her by Venus, to win her beloved Cupid. You can’t win if you don’t play!

Venus and the Vixens: Games of Love is a fresh take on the mythic tale of Cupid and Psyche’s epic love story with heart-pumping electro pop sounds, games of chance, aerial flourishes, physical challenges, and playful surprises. The venue, Emerald City Trapeze Arts, was chosen specifically for its unconventional aerial performance space, and flexible layout; it perfectly accommodates all the exciting music, food, drink, games and theatrics that make Venus and the Vixens: Games of Love so different and fun.

Vashon Island-based EnJoy Productions is behind this new musical that blossomed during the darkest days of the pandemic. That’s when writer, director Martha Enson, and her husband and producing partner Kevin Joyce, committed to making a show for the public rooted in connection, joy and love. Equally important, they wanted to make a positive contribution to the struggling local arts scene that had generously fueled their own creative juices for over 35 years.

In late 2020, Martha began aggressively working on the Venus and the Vixens show concept and script that germinated in her wildly-creative brain almost two decades prior. She recognized that we lived our lives in real time and summarizes the importance of this show’s playful element, “If you come to the show and play with people you don’t know, you might make new friends for life, or at least have a fun evening. But you can’t have that opportunity if you don’t jump in and test the waters. As young children we practice play and playing with new people all the time. As adults we don’t let ourselves do either very often. I wrote this show so adults could have a chance to play in an easy, fun environment –with a little food, drink and rock music on top! “

Rehearsals are in full swing. Tickets are selling, and writer-director Martha Enson now spends her days with music director Sari Breznau and her extended theatrical family which includes: Caela Bailey (Venus), Joel Domenico (Cupid), Shadae Simone (Psyche), Kaleb Kerr, Chay Dixon, Patricial Charms, and Alanna Francis (Game Lead Gods and Goddesses) and band members Melissa Montalto, Marina Christopher, Teryn Kilgore, Baylee Harper, and Leah Thomas.

General Admission Tickets, for ages 21+ only, are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Visit www.venusandthevixens.com for details, tickets and press photos. Interviews with the producing team are available by request. This project was supported, in part, by The Stranger, 4Culture. EnJoy Productions, and Venus and the Vixens, is fiscally sponsored by Shunpike. The Emerald City Trapeze Arts building is located at 2706 6th Ave S in Seattle, WA.