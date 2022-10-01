Turkfest to Offer Authentic Cuisine, Performances & Children's Activities In Celebration Of Turkish Heritage Month

Seattle Center Festál will host Turkfest, Saturday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall. The festival is free and open to the public.

"Turkfest's mission is to foster friendship, understanding and cooperation throughout the greater community by organizing educational, entertaining and engaging cultural programs that celebrate Turkish culture and heritage," said Turkfest organizer Batu Biyikoglu.

Vendors offering goods related to Turkish culture like Turkish carpets and Turkish sweets will be in attendance. Community booths include the Seattle Turkish Film Festival, American Turkish Academy of Washington and University of Washington Turkic Studies. Turkish food and coffee will also be available for purchase to eat and drink on site.

"Our vision for One Seattle is a city where residents come together to celebrate the many cultures and heritages that make us stronger and more vibrant," said Mayor Bruce Harrell. "Turkfest is an excellent opportunity for our community to experience the richness of Turkish culture through art, music, and cuisine."

Turkish folk and pop music and dance performances will take place on the Armory Stage. For those interested in history, art and architecture, there will be presentations on Türkiye's must-see sites, experiences and travel tips. Turkish 101 language classes will also take place in the Armory Lofts.

"Seattle Center is a landing ground for Festál cultural festivals throughout the year," said Roberts Nellams, director of Seattle Center. "We are happy to welcome Turkfest back again this year for a weekend of celebration to kick off Turkish Heritage Month."

About Turkfest and Turkish American Cultural Association of Washington

Turkfest is organized by the Turkish American Cultural Association of Washington, a 501c-3 non-profit organization and its group of committed volunteers from the Turkish-American community. Since its inception in 2001, Turkfest has grown to boast an increasing variety of traditional and contemporary performances, art and textile exhibitions, documentaries, youth activities, cuisine, workshops and genuine Turkish product vendors.

More information on the festival is available at seattlecenter.com and turkfest.org.

About Seattle Center Festál

Seattle Center Festál cultivates a deeper understanding of the cultures and ethnic diversity that contribute to the rich vibrancy of the Pacific Northwest. This unique series links together 24 free festivals presented on weekends from February to November, each with its own cultural focus, identity, and range of engaging activities. 2022 commemorates the 25th Anniversary of Festál, ushering in a new era of hybrid programs during this return to in-person events. Seattle Center Festál is where the world will gather to celebrate the people, the places, the stories, the traditions, and the next 25 years of innovation. Seattle Center Festál is produced in partnership with 24 different community groups and supported by 4Culture, City of Seattle, and Seattle Center Foundation. Festál is also part of the ArtsFund Cultural Partners Network.

About Seattle Center

Seattle Center is celebrating 60 years with all that is "New, Now, and Next" as Seattle's hub for arts, sports, community events, and cultural festivals. Originally built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, the dynamic 74-acre campus has transformed over the years to respond to, reflect, and represent the region's ever-broadening community. Seattle Center and its iconic International Fountain are often referred to as the "Heart of Seattle," serving as a treasured community gathering place where the local, regional, national, and international visitors come together every day. Today more than 30 cultural, educational, sports and entertainment organizations reside on the grounds, along with a diverse variety of public programs and thousands of events attracting more than 12 million visitors each year. At Seattle Center, part of Uptown Arts & Cultural District and home to Climate Pledge Arena, our purpose is to create exceptional events, experiences, and environments that delight and inspire the human spirit to build stronger communities. Activities at the Center generate $1.864 billion in business activity and $631 million in labor income.