Tony-Winning Composer Jason Robert Brown Will Give Solo Benefit Concert In Seattle

Tony-Winning Broadway composer, Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County, The Last Five Years, Songs For A New World, Honeymoon In Vegas, and 13-soon to be adapted for Netflix) comes to Seattle Saturday, March 7 at 7:00pm to celebrate Roosevelt High School's closing performance of his work, THE TRUMPET OF THE SWAN and to give a solo concert performance benefiting area K-8 students with subsidized tickets and buses to a matinee of the show. Tickets for this special benefit event start at $30 and are sale now at on sale now at www.rhstheatre.net. Limited $20 rush tickets available in person the night of the show.

The nationally recognized Roosevelt High School Theatre and Orchestra programs will first present Brown's brilliant 70-minute symphony concert experience of E.B. White's classic novel, THE TRUMPET OF THE SWAN, followed by a rare Pacific Northwest solo concert from Jason Robert Brown himself. Brown's concert will culminate in him conducting the Roosevelt Symphony Orchestra as they play one of his original works. 11 actors, over 60 musicians, and 12 stunning swan puppets will tell the epic journey of challenge and discovery as Louis, a trumpeter swan born without a voice, learns to play the trumpet and becomes an international jazz sensation.

Three time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown has been hailed as "one of Broadway's smartest and most sophisticated songwriters since Stephen Sondheim" (Philadelphia Inquirer), and his "extraordinary, jubilant theater music" (Chicago Tribune) has been heard all over the world, whether in one of the hundreds of productions of his musicals every year or in his own incendiary live performances. The New York Times refers to Jason as "a leading member of a new generation of composers who embody high hopes for the American musical."

Roosevelt High School is a comprehensive public school and its Theatre and Orchestra programs are self-sustaining through fundraising and ticket sales. Roosevelt Theatre's Thespian Troupe 5832 is a Gold Honor Troupe with Washington State Thespians and the International Thespians Society.





