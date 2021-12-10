Tickets On Sale Now for FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME at Seattle Rep

Single tickets for the Seattle run of Freestyle Love Supreme are on sale now for shows running February 16-March 13, 2022 on the Bagley Wright stage. Purchase tickets online at SeattleRep.org, or by calling the Patron Services Office at 206.443.2224.

Created before In the Heights and Hamilton and directed by Kail, Freestyle Love Supreme is a thrilling, improvised musical comedy show that features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion. The show is created live every night with the audience contributing words, ideas and inspiration. No two shows are ever the same.

Freestyle Love Supreme's company on tour includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut;" Jay C. Ellis AKA "Jellis;" Aneesa Folds AKA "Young Nees;" Kaila Mullady AKA Kaiser Rözé;" Morgan Reilly AKA "Hummingbird;" Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave;" and Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch."

Special spontaneous and unannounced guests from Seattle are planned for select performances during the run and also may include Freestyle Love Supreme members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Arthur Lewis, Bill Sherman, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Alex Lacamoire, and many more.

In name and beyond, Freestyle Love Supreme pays homage to John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme" with a nod to musical roots in jazz, soul, blues and hip-hop. Freestyle Love Supreme was originally developed and produced in 2004 by Ars Nova, in association with Jill Furman and Back House Productions. The show has played in all five boroughs and many states, as well as the U.S. Comedy Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Melbourne Comedy Festival, and the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival. Hulu premiered the documentary "We Are Freestyle Love Supreme" at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020 and the acclaimed film was nominated for a Grammy Award. Watch the 2021 Tony Award closing performance performed by FLS here. Watch Freestyle Love Supreme on NBC's In the Wings special here.

Freestyle Love Supreme features set design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Lisa Zinni; lighting design by Jeff Croiter; and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. Andy Jones and James Hickey are Executive Producers. General Management provided by Baseline Theatrical.