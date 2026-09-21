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Theatre Washington’s Theatre Week 2026 to Feature Free Concert at The Wharf

The event will feature cast members Deimoni Brewington, Ben Bogen, Divine Iweha, Sarah Anne Sillers, and Caro Dubberly, directed by Will Gartshore.

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Theatre Washington’s Theatre Week 2026 to Feature Free Concert at The Wharf

Theatre Washington will bring back Theatre Week 2026 starting this week from September 24 - October 11, an annual three-week celebration of the DC-area's vibrant, diverse, and world-class theatre scene, offering residents and visitors $25, $45, and $65 tickets to more than 25 productions across the region. This year's theme is “Make A Scene!,” which includes multiple activations around the District, including a free concert at The Wharf's Floating Stage near the Transit Pier on Tuesday, September 29. 

Guests attending the Make A Scene! Theatre Week Concert at The Wharf will enjoy Happy Hour activations beginning at 6:00 PM, where they will have access to drink specials from Cantina Bambina, pop-up performances, as well as ticket and swag giveaways. Beginning at 7:00 PM, some of the DMV's most talented performers will hit the stage to sing some musical theatre classics and new songs that guests will come to love. 

The concert cast includes Deimoni Brewington, Ben Bogen, Divine Iweha, Sarah Anne Sillers, and Caro Dubberly. With band members Jason Wilson (bass), Erika Johnson (drums), Jefferson Hirshman (guitar), and music director Christopher Wingert (keyboard), all under the direction of Will Gartshore.

Ahead of the Theatre Week Concert at The Wharf, travelers will enjoy pop-up performances at Ronald Reagan Washington National and Dulles International airports on September 24, in partnership with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA).

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