Theatre Washington’s Theatre Week 2026 to Feature Free Concert at The Wharf

NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Theatre Washington will bring back Theatre Week 2026 starting this week from September 24 - October 11, an annual three-week celebration of the DC-area's vibrant, diverse, and world-class theatre scene, offering residents and visitors $25, $45, and $65 tickets to more than 25 productions across the region. This year's theme is “Make A Scene!,” which includes multiple activations around the District, including a free concert at The Wharf's Floating Stage near the Transit Pier on Tuesday, September 29.

Guests attending the Make A Scene! Theatre Week Concert at The Wharf will enjoy Happy Hour activations beginning at 6:00 PM, where they will have access to drink specials from Cantina Bambina, pop-up performances, as well as ticket and swag giveaways. Beginning at 7:00 PM, some of the DMV's most talented performers will hit the stage to sing some musical theatre classics and new songs that guests will come to love.

The concert cast includes Deimoni Brewington, Ben Bogen, Divine Iweha, Sarah Anne Sillers, and Caro Dubberly. With band members Jason Wilson (bass), Erika Johnson (drums), Jefferson Hirshman (guitar), and music director Christopher Wingert (keyboard), all under the direction of Will Gartshore.

Ahead of the Theatre Week Concert at The Wharf, travelers will enjoy pop-up performances at Ronald Reagan Washington National and Dulles International airports on September 24, in partnership with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 03 Hrs 38 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Seattle News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming