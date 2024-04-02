The Washington Ballet Offers Free 'Dance For Parkinsons Disease' Classes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Washington Ballet will offer free “Dance for Parkinsons Disease” classes also known as “Dance for PD” at their southeast campus located at THEARC: Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus. The classes are held on Thursday afternoons from 2:00-3:15pm and are open to all area residents affected by Parkinsons Disease and their care partners.

The Washington School of Ballet (TWSB) and “Dance for Parkinsons Disease” instructor, Lucy Bowen McCauley leads the weekly class. “The gorgeous TWSB studio at the southeast campus is the perfect setting and because of TWB's commitment to the community, we are able to share the joy of dance with people who constantly deal with challenges to their movement,” said Lucy. “

Research shows Dance for PD can enhance quality of life for many patients and is frequently recommended by neurologists and movement disorder specialists around the world.

TWB student Teresa Vandergriff has found the class beneficial in many ways. “As someone diagnosed with Parkinson's a dozen years ago, I learned that exercise is good medicine, especially if the movements are repetitive, purposeful and effortful. The science-based Dance for PD program checks all those boxes as we go through a modified version of a serious dance class, including the study of little dance routines."