The Underground Theater To Present the World Premiere Called BROWN BODIES ON A BLUE EARTH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Underground Theater is set to make a significant impact on the Seattle arts scene. The Underground, a new nonprofit theater company, originally founded by Creative Director Ry Armstrong as a queer film festival during the pandemic called Queer Global, has found its leadership in Managing Director Lynette Winters and will be securing an Executive Director for the organization after this production.

The Underground aims to be an inclusive space for creatives from LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities to cultivate a distinct and powerful voice.

With diverse backgrounds, the founders bring a wealth of experience to create a platform that fosters creativity and amplifies underrepresented voices in the arts. The Underground is committed to developing world premieres that challenge societal norms, release shame, and nourish the community.

The inaugural show of The Underground opens with the highly anticipated world premiere production of Brown Bodies on a Blue Earth written by Cris Eli Blak and directed by Brodrick Ryans. This thought-provoking play explores a future where the Sun dangerously approaches the Earth, prompting the affluent and often white upper class to relocate to the moon, leaving the less privileged to endure the consequences of a dying home. The narrative weaves together themes of climate change, classist society, race, and grief within personal loss. Despite the circumstances and amidst increasing heat and shrinking survival chances, humor, love, and joy prevail.

Tickets

The shows run from April 18 to May 12 this Spring located in the basement of the art gallery at Base Camp Studios in Belltown (2407 1st Avenue). The cast includes Rachel Nellie (Clover), Donovan Mahannah (Reed), Eugenia "Snow" Pierce (Deejay Flo-Sister), Jeffrey L. Cheatham II (Simeon), Kaughlin Caver (Zachariah), and Lakia Solomon (Swing/ASM). The tickets range from $39 to $59 with time-based priority and general seating.

In addition to an accessible $9 rush ticket available online to be purchased the day of the show, The Underground Theater will donate up to 100 tickets to Theatre Puget Sound (TPS) due to the financial recovery needed to keep our regional arts hub for rehearsal space, programming and advocacy alive in the Pacific Northwest. If anyone is able to donate, please help us in working to save TPS so that more new works like this play can be made possible in Seattle and beyond.

As The Underground Theater opens its doors, it invites the community to join in the celebration of diversity, creativity, and the transformative power of storytelling. For tickets go to www.underground.theater/tix or contact the box office at hello@theundergroundtheater.org.