The School Of Drama At The University Of Washington Is Pleased To Present A THICK DESCRIPTION OF HARRY SMITH, VOL. 1

Directing student Nick O'Leary, Friday, January 19th, 2024 - Saturday, January 28th, 2023, at the Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse.
The School of Drama at the University of Washington will present A THICK DESCRIPTION OF Harry Smith, VOL. 1, a play written by Carlos Murillo, directed by graduate M.F.A. Directing student Nick O'Leary, Friday, January 19th, 2024 - Saturday, January 28th, 2023, at the Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse.
Step into the enchanting world of the proto-psychedelic masterpiece, a captivating journey through the eclectic life of Harry Everett Smith - filmmaker, musicologist, painter, anthropologist, collector, occultist, and fabulist.
· Dates & Performances: January 19-28, 2024
o Jan 19-20, 24-27: 7:30 pm
o Jan 21, 27-28: 2:00 pm
· Run Time: Approx. 2 hrs. 40 mins with a 10-min intermission.
· Warnings: Haze, amplified sound, mild mature themes, and sexual content.
· Email: ticket@uw.edu | Phone: (206)-543-4880 or (800)859-5342 (12-4 p.m., M-F)
· Nic Morden* - Harry Smith
· Chinelo Okpala* - The Curator
· Jesimiel Jenkins* - Merry Andrew
· Jerik Fernandez* - Blank Marlowe
· Yeonshin Kim* - Annie
· Sebastian Wang* - Martin
· Julia Rahmanzaei* - Jorge
· Walden Barnett Marcus - Understudy - Marlowe/ Martin/Jorge/Merry Andrew
· Danny J. Hassett - Understudy - Harry Smith/The Stranger Emcee
· Ellie Unger˚ - Understudy - The Curator/Annie
· Nick O'Leary* - Director
· Kyle Levien - Music Director
· Daisy Schreiber˚ - Stage Manager
· Timothy White Eagle - Scenic Designer
· Heidi Zamora** - Costume Designer
· Landon Elder* - Lighting Designer
· M.L. Dogg† - Sound Designer
· Rachael Herren* - Dramaturg
· Brandon Riel** - Asst. Scenic Designer
· Teia O'Malley˚ - Asst. Scenic Designer
· Alex Parr˚ - Asst. Sound Designer
· Sophia Oliveira˚ - Asst. Lighting Designer
· Karis Ho** - Asst. Stage Manager
· John Austin˚ - Asst. Stage Manager
· Jerik Fernandez* - Music Captain
· Jesimiel Jenkins* - Singing Captain
˚Undergraduate student at UW
*Graduate student at UW
†School of Drama faculty/staff member
**School of Drama alum
