The School Of Drama At The University Of Washington Is Pleased To Present A THICK DESCRIPTION OF HARRY SMITH, VOL. 1

The School Of Drama At The University Of Washington Is Pleased To Present A THICK DESCRIPTION OF HARRY SMITH, VOL. 1

The School of Drama at the University of Washington will present A THICK DESCRIPTION OF Harry Smith, VOL. 1, a play written by Carlos Murillo, directed by graduate M.F.A. Directing student Nick O'Leary, Friday, January 19th, 2024 - Saturday, January 28th, 2023, at the Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse.

Step into the enchanting world of the proto-psychedelic masterpiece, a captivating journey through the eclectic life of Harry Everett Smith - filmmaker, musicologist, painter, anthropologist, collector, occultist, and fabulist.

· Dates & Performances: January 19-28, 2024

o Jan 19-20, 24-27: 7:30 pm

o Jan 21, 27-28: 2:00 pm

· Run Time: Approx. 2 hrs. 40 mins with a 10-min intermission.

· Warnings: Haze, amplified sound, mild mature themes, and sexual content.

Tickets, Contact: & Accessibility:'

· Click Here

· Email: ticket@uw.edu | Phone: (206)-543-4880 or (800)859-5342 (12-4 p.m., M-F)

Cast:

· Nic Morden* - Harry Smith

· Chinelo Okpala* - The Curator

· Jesimiel Jenkins* - Merry Andrew

· Jerik Fernandez* - Blank Marlowe

· Yeonshin Kim* - Annie

· Sebastian Wang* - Martin

· Julia Rahmanzaei* - Jorge

· Walden Barnett Marcus - Understudy - Marlowe/ Martin/Jorge/Merry Andrew

· Danny J. Hassett - Understudy - Harry Smith/The Stranger Emcee

· Ellie Unger˚ - Understudy - The Curator/Annie

Creative Team:

· Nick O'Leary* - Director

· Kyle Levien - Music Director

· Daisy Schreiber˚ - Stage Manager

· Timothy White Eagle - Scenic Designer

· Heidi Zamora** - Costume Designer

· Landon Elder* - Lighting Designer

· M.L. Dogg† - Sound Designer

· Rachael Herren* - Dramaturg

Creative Support:

· Brandon Riel** - Asst. Scenic Designer

· Teia O'Malley˚ - Asst. Scenic Designer

· Alex Parr˚ - Asst. Sound Designer

· Sophia Oliveira˚ - Asst. Lighting Designer

· Karis Ho** - Asst. Stage Manager

· John Austin˚ - Asst. Stage Manager

· Jerik Fernandez* - Music Captain

· Jesimiel Jenkins* - Singing Captain

˚Undergraduate student at UW
*Graduate student at UW

†School of Drama faculty/staff member

**School of Drama alum




