The Harmonica Pocket Welcomes The Holiday Season With A 'Singing Thanksgiving' Show

Groovy acoustic band and two-time Parents' Choice Gold Award winner The Harmonica Pocket invites families to welcome the holidays with a fresh, seasonal "Singing Thanksgiving" show at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 21 at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, 9131 California Ave. SW, Seattle.

A good ol' time will be had by all, as The Harmonica Pocket's Keeth Apgar brings out his ukuleles, acoustic guitars, fingerplays, and a suitcase-full of props for a fun-filled solo show that's part story time and part hootenanny. Keeth will lead young and old alike in American folk classics like "She'll Be Coming Round the Mountain" and Harmonica Pocket originals from their shiny new album, Sing Your Song.

This highly interactive performance will have everyone singing and moving in their seats, as families join in a spirit of gratitude and fun to co-create and improvise lyrics to the Harmonica Pocket original, "Give Thanks," sing names of harvest fruits and vegetables on "Apple Apple," and try to keep up with the wacky, improvised call-and-response on "One Two I Love You." Families are even invited to bring home-grown fruits and vegetables to be incorporated into the show!

A dance party giveaway contest will also be part of the fun, with winners walking away with autographed CDs.

"It's been a long and thirsty drought for live performances, and I'm stoked to be playing an amplified hometown show again," says Keeth Apgar. "I'm really looking forward to getting together with fans and friends and doing a little Thanksgiving season celebrating!"