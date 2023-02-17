Thalia's Umbrella Presents the Northwest Premiere of THE STANDBY LEAR, by John W. Lowell

Augie is the understudy for one of the most demanding roles in the theater, King Lear--and he may have to go on tonight. Anna, his wife, is ready to help him. But she has a secret (or two), and he has a problem...



THE STANDBY LEAR is a comedy about a tragedy: a glimpse behind the curtain at a theater in a moment of crisis, a glimpse behind the curtain at a good marriage under stress, a glimpse of a man facing down his demons, with a little help from his friends.



The principal cast of THE STANDBY LEAR features Larry Paulsen (THE CHOIR BOY, ACT/5th Ave) as Augie, and Jeanne Paulsen (MOTHER COURAGE, Seattle Shakespeare). "Augie and Anna are a married pair of actors who have worked at professional theaters all over the country. We are very lucky to have for our cast a married pair of actors who have worked at professional theaters all over the country," said Thalia's Producing Artistic Director, Terry Edward Moore.

Alongside Moore on the Creative Team are Stage Manager Phillip Randall (Teatro ZinZanni), Scenic and Lighting Designer Roberta Russell (A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Seattle Shakespeare), Properties Designer/Technical Director Richard Schug (THE REVOLUTIONISTS, Bainbridge Performing Arts), Sound Designer Johanna Melamed (THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD, Book-It), and Costume Designer Jae Hee Kim (CREATION OF THE WORLD, Theatre 9/12).

Also supporting Thalia's production are Production Manager Mathew Ray and Associate Artistic Director Daniel Wilson.

Cast

Larry Paulsen*-- Augie

Jeanne Paulsen*- Anna

Terry Edward Moore*- Leonard



Creative Team

Terry Edward Moore-Producing Artistic Director, Director

Phillip Randall*-Stage Manager

Daniel Wilson-Associate Artistic Director

Eric Newman*-Assistant Stage Manager

Matthew Ray-Production Manager

Roberta Russell-Scenic/Lighting Designer

Richard Schug-Properties Designer/TD

Johanna Melamed-Sound Designer

Jae Hee Kim-Costume Designer

*Member, Actors' Equity Association

THE STANDBY LEAR plays March 30 - April 15, 2023, at the Studio at 12th Avenue Arts, 1620 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122. Tickets ($1-$50) available online at www.thaliasumbrella.org, or at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225724®id=17&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbpt.me%2F5711118?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.