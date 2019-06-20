Teatro ZinZanni Announces New Show DECADENT DELIGHTS with Improv Comedian Kevin Kent

Teatro ZinZanni presents their latest twist on the iconic Love, Chaos, & Dinner theme with the premiere of Decadent Delights. At the helm is ZinZanni's own Kevin Kent, last seen back in 2016 in Welcome to Wonderland. The engagement also marks the return of internationally-recognized contortionist Vita Radionova to the tent since her featured appearance on "America's Got Talent" Season 10 where she made it all the way to the quarterfinals. The show begins a limited run on July 11 with performances through September 8 at Teatro ZinZanni's world headquarters in Woodinville, Washington. Tickets are on sale now at zinzanni.com/seattle.

"The destination turns out to be a wondrous phantasmagoria, equal parts European cabaret, risqué cirque and gourmet blowout. It spans three fleet hours...," reviewed David C. Nichols of the LA Times. Continuing, he reported that the show boasts "innumerable surprises, many involving audience participation and menu incorporation, that I wouldn't dream of revealing. Acrobatics and era-vaulting standards, juggling and aerialist feats, vaudeville schtick and high camp swirl into a glittering mélange, fueled by an extraordinary troupe of International Artists."

Kent and Radionova, are joined by first-time Teatro ZinZanni cast member and electrifying R&B/Rock vocalist Maiya Sykes (Postmodern Jukebox, "The Voice") as Madam ZinZanni. Sykes wowed "The Voice" judges in 2014 with her rendition of Sam Smith's "Stay with Me," as all four chairs turned before the end of the first line of the song. Sykes also provides vocals for the hugely popular group Postmodern Jukebox with their YouTube channel reaching millions.



The cast is rounded out by comedian and yodeling dominatrix Manuela Horn, world-renowned illusionist Voronin, contortionist-puppet Svetlana, aerialist Ling Rui, rising multi-skilled artist Maxim Voronin and world-famous trapeze duo Die Maiers.

zinzanni.com/seattle





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You