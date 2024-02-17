Tacoma Little Theatre and the University Of Washington-Tacoma to Present RENT

Tacoma Little Theatre and The University of Washington-Tacoma Theatre Department will bring to life Jonathan Larson's Tony-Award winning musical RENT. RENT is directed by Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden, musically directed by Shawna Avinger, and choreographed by Eric Clausell.

RENT follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The physical and emotional complications of the disease pervade the lives of Roger, Mimi, Tom and Angel. Maureen deals with her chronic infidelity through performance art; her partner, Joanne, wonders if their relationship is worth the trouble. Benny has sold out his Bohemian ideals, and Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, feels like an outsider to life in general. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical.

Tacoma Little Theatre and UWT's production of RENT features: Zack Fowler as Mark, Terence Mejos as Roger, Alison Rucker as Mimi, Nick Ono as Benny, Emily Castle as Maureen, Allison Fortenberry as Joanne, Darryin Cunningham as Tom, Erik Davis as Angel, with Camren Bleiler, Araquin Boome, Christine Choate, Kiley Dollymore, Christine Dove, Katie Jones, Kyle Laird, Kyle Murphy, Isabella Pettis-Infante, Eric Strachan, and Jada Williams as members of the ensemble.

RENT will run Friday, March 8, through Sunday, March 31, 2024, for a total of 13 performances. Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.

There will be a special “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.

The performance on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.

Immediately following the performances on Sunday, March 10th and Saturday, March 23rd, TLT will host a talkback moderated by Russell Campbell, the director of HANC (HIV/AIDS Network Coordination) based at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. These talkbacks are open to the entire community.

Tickets are $31.00 (Adults), $29.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $24.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at the button below, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $155.00.

RENT is recommended for ages 13 and up.