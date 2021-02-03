Tacoma Little Theatre Presents SKIN: A Page To Screen Event

Tacoma Little Theatre's Page to Screen program is excited to present Skin, written by Anamaria Guerzon and directed by Darryin Cunningham, and featuring some of the Pacific Northwest's finest actors. This production will air virtually on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 7:30pm.

Skin braids together two stories: one true story as a retelling from the past; and one fictionalized story in the present, to investigate the colonization of tattoo as an art form. The true story is that of Jeoly, a young man kidnapped from the Philippines, and sold into enslavement to William Demper. He was then paraded around as a freak show in order to earn William money. His literal skin was preserved in a British history museum, so the public could look at his tattoos, until it eventually rotted away. This man is what brought the idea of tattoos to Western Sailors. The fictionalized story investigates the way that tattoo culture has become gatekept by White Men, even though it was historically coming from indigenous cultures throughout the world. It takes place in a modern-day tattoo parlor, in which a young Filipino girl applies for a tattoo internship, and follows her journey in becoming a tattoo artist, as well as the relationships with the people she meets through work.

Skin features the talents of: Charles Babler, David Breyman, MJ Daly, Rhianna DeVries, Gavin Michaels, Ria Nez, Keith Ordonez, Alex Peri, David Smith, and LaNita Hudson Walters.

This event will be FREE on February 20, 2021 at 7:30pm with donations gladly accepted. To watch the performance you may join by visiting www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by following the link to YouTube (https://youtu.be/DUNzKBVFv30) For questions or more information you can call our Box Office at (253) 272-2281.

Tacoma Little Theatre's Page to Screen welcomes local playwrights an opportunity to have their scripts performed in a virtual staged reading. Pieces will range in length from scenes, one acts, or full length plays and musicals. To submit your script for consideration, please visit www.tacomalittletheatre.com.